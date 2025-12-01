Photograph by Andrew Doench

Founded at Miami University in 1922, Scripps Gerontology Center is a highly respected source of top-quality research and innovative, proven programs to meet the unique needs of our aging society. As an Ohio Center of Excellence with 27 staff and 19 affiliated faculty research fellows, they do work that makes a positive difference in the lives of aging individuals, their families, and communities.

Scripps Gerontology Center, 396 Upham Hall, 100 Bishop Circle, Oxford, OH 45056, (513) 529-2914, www.scrippsaging.org