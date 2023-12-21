Ring In The New Year With These Restaurants On NYE

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF OPAL ROOFTOP RESTAURANT & BAR

As you make your New Year’s Eve plans to celebrate 2024, be sure to grab a reservation from one of these ten restaurants.

Enjoy a nice view? Don’t pass up Opal Rooftop Restaurant and Bar. Take in the views of Covington as the ball drops this year for NYE. They’ll be offering a 3-course, pre-fixed menu with two to three options for each course at $100 per person.

535 Madison Ave. Floor 7, Covington, (859) 261-0629, opalrooftop.com

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Boca for NYE celebrations. They’ll be offering a three-course meal, appetizer, and dessert for $199.

114 East Sixth Street, downtown, (513) 542-2022, bocacincinnati.com

Celebrate the beginning of 2024 with Nicola’s four-course prix fixe menu. For an additional price, you can add a bottle of champagne or a basket of bread. Click here to book your reservation.

1420 Sycamore St, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 721-6200, nicolasotr.com

There’ll be something for everyone in your NYE group at the award-winning Mita’s. They’ll be open from 4 to 9 p.m. and will feature a five-course meal with omnivore and vegetarian menus.

501 Race St, downtown, (513) 421-6482, mitas.co

This year, Salazar will be celebrating its 10th annual NYE celebration. Come check out and try the omnivore and vegetarian menu featuring a four-course meal, appetizer, and dessert. Tickets are $253, and be sure to secure reservations soon!

1401 Republic St, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 621-7000, salazarcincinnati.com

Calling all Cincinnati sushi fans to Baru for this NYE. They’ll be featuring four courses for $100 a ticket. In addition to the NYE celebration, Baru will also be celebrating Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon.

595 Race St, downtown, (513) 246-0150, barusushi.com

If you’ll be on the west side for NYE, you have to secure your reservation at Ivory House to ring in 2024. The night will begin with a sparkling cava toast and a four-course meal that is $99 per person.

2998 Harrison Ave, Westwood, (513) 389-0175, ivoryhousecincy.com

Forno is a great place for Italian food on NYE. They’ll be offering a four-course meal, along with its bread basket and olive oil. Tickets are $85, and the celebration will take place at both the Hyde Park and Montgomery locations.

3514 Erie Ave, Hyde Park, (513) 818-8720, fornoosteriabar.com

9415 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, (513) 231-5555, fornoosteriabar.com

Shires Rooftop will be offering a three-course meal in the inside restaurant. Tickets are $99 per person. Be sure to grab a reservation by clicking here.

309 Vine Street, 10th Floor, downtown, (513) 407-7501, shiresrooftop.com

Metropole at the 21c Museum Hotel is offering an appetizer, two courses, and a dessert for this NYE. Tickets are $100 per person.

609 Walnut St, downtown, (513) 578-6660, metropoleonwalnut.com

Local pasta favorite Wildweed is hosting two NYE events: one with a seven course menu earlier in the day, and another at 9 p.m. with champagne and snacks.

118 W. Fifth St., Over-the-Rhine, @wildweed.cinci