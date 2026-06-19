Quan Hapa Has Gone Back to Delicious Basics

Photograph by Catherine Grace

A few years ago, pandemic-related issues almost sent Quan Hapa to the restaurant graveyard in the sky. The longtime Over-the-Rhine eatery specializing in Asian street food closed for several months to “re-staff and adjust.” If you haven’t visited in a while, you’ll be happy to know the quality of the food remains steady despite the temporary hiccup.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Start off with an order of Korean fried chicken wings or turmeric chicken skewers before moving on to the okonomiyaki, savory pancakes that can be topped with your favorite protein and served with Japanese mayo, tonkatsu sauce, green onion, and an egg sunny side up. The name means “grilled as you like it” and you currently can choose from four deeply savory versions: house (cabbage), tempeh (deep-fried fermented soybeans), lemongrass shrimp, and short rib.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Bright, seasonal flavors shine in the ramen section, including the Hapa ramen. Made with bone broth, kombu shoyu tare, wavy ramen noodles, chashu, marinated egg, menma (fermented bamboo shoots), narutomaki (dehydrated Japanese fish cakes), and green onion, it’ll warm your insides with every satisfying slurp.