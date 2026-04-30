Princess Wilcoxson Talks Style, Confidence, and Inspiration

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Jacket: KBB by Kahlana

Skirt: Iris Apfel X H&M

Heels: Kate Spade

Hat: Amazon

Bracelets, Earrings: KHOI

Glasses: FYTOO

Broaches: Hilary MacMillan

Nails: Diva Pressed Nails by LaShonda Franklin

Occupation: Content creator, owner/stylist at Personal Bravery Agency

Style: Bold, colorful, feminine

Who inspires your fashion taste?

Black men and Black women who have been putting it on since the beginning of time. Christopher John Rogers is one of my favorite designers. His stuff is just bursting with color. There’s Miss Lion Hunter, her name is Musemo Handahu. Phyllis Hyman’s style was just crazy—the colors of the hats, the lipstick, the earrings, everything was just on point.

What do you like about styling people that made you want to make a career of it?

First impressions are lasting impressions. People see what you look like before you even open your mouth.

How do you stay confident and connected with fashion?

I like to keep my ear to the ground. I love to read about fashion. I love to research anything on fashion. I follow pages like BOF [The Business of Fashion], Complex Style, [and] The Cut, just to keep myself updated on what’s happening in the industry and around me.

What brands or stores do you shop at to elevate your style?

I love a good thrift find, but Hilary MacMillan has been a go-to brand of mine, as they’re size-inclusive. I also love Black-owned brands: Something by Sonjia, Brandon Blackwood, Jibri, Kai Collective, and Zelie for She. In Cincinnati, there’s OATW [Ohio Against the World].

How important are accessories to your style?

I feel like they can make or break a look. I love jewelry, specifically earrings, as I’ve had a short haircut for a good part of my journey. There is a jewelry maker that I love, her name is Lady Luck. She’s made a lot of pieces for me for Fashion Week, and those are the pieces I probably get the most compliments on.