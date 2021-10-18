Places to Get Your Pumpkin-Flavored Fix

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY JOELLA'S HOT CHICKEN

Nothing screams “fall” more than pumpkin-flavored foodstuffs. Carve some time out of your schedule this month and grab some of these favorites.



Pumpkin Spice Pie-In A-Jar

Joella’s Hot Chicken’s Pumpkin Spice Pie-In A-Jar is a signature fall treat you won’t want to miss. The dessert, available through Thanksgiving, is made with layers of pumpkin, whipped cream, and buttery crust pieces and served in a souvenir jar. Not only is the pie itself a flavor to savor, but the jar is yours to keep. 5016 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, (513) 548-0800; 2440 High St., Crescent Springs, (859) 341-4444

Pumpkin Ice Cream

The perfect combination of spices thrown into a sweet seasonal treat, Graeter’s pumpkin ice cream lives up to the hype. The sweet pumpkin flavor with the mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger makes for a delicious combo you’ll find yourself craving all year round. Unfortunately, it’s only available in October, so grab a pint while you can. Multiple locations

Pumpkin Pie Ale

Braxton Brewing Co. worked with Graeter’s to create a pumpkin pie flavored ale, brewed with a plethora of fresh pumpkins and a blend of rich pumpkin pie spices. With hints of pie crust from a mixture of brown sugar and malts, the result of these two local legends’ work is no small fall feat. Now sold in 1-pint cans, you can find them at Braxton locations as well as your local grocery store. 27 W. Seventh St., Covington, (859) 261-5600; 5 Orphanage Rd., Fort Mitchell, (859) 331-0296

Spiced Pumpkin Macaron

A Main Street gem, Macaron Bar specializes in authentic French macarons made with gluten-free ingredients. The soft, lightly crunchy cookie with the smooth, creamy pumpkin middle is one of the eatery’s most coveted. This one goes quickly and believe us, you won’t want to wait another year to try this French fall favorite. 1206 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-8180 (Hyde Park location is currently closed for remodeling)

Mini Perfectly Pumpkin Cupcake

For a pumpkin treat made from all-natural products, head on over to A Mother’s Touch Cakes. The bakery specializes in vegan, organic, sugar-free, and gluten-free treats, including the Mini Perfectly Pumpkin Cupcake. You can snag one on its own or as part of AMTC’s fall sampler. Visit the website or Facebook page for weekly market locations.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Only available on The BonBonerie’s October menu, the Pumpkin Cheesecake is a tasty way to celebrate the change of the season. The gingersnap crust alongside the spiciness of the pumpkin cream cheese filling is a seasonal classic. Buy a slice for yourself or try it with a group of friends and family—it’s served by the slice as well as in 6-inch or 9-inch sizes. 2030 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 321-3399

Pumpkin Spice Donut

No bakery loves fall more than Busken Bakery. And for all the donut lovers out there, its Pumpkin Spice Donut is one of the best of the season. The cake donut is baked fresh, and the orange-colored vanilla icing and chocolate sprinkles make for the perfect Halloween treat. Multiple locations