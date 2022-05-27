Parking Lot Food Trucks and Trailers Provide Sustenance in Semi-Permanent Locations

For those of us who are too lazy to chase around our favorite meals on wheels, these easy-to-find food trucks and trailers provide a much-needed service. While most food trucks are in the business of moving around from place to place to gain customers and popularity throughout the city, these places like to stick to a routine.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY BLACK DOG GRILLE

Black Dog Grille

Housed in a refurbished 1957 Spartan Aircraft trailer, Black Dog Grille offers a variety of tasty meals for both walk-up and online orders. Try the Chicago-style hot dog, named after the owner’s dog, Luna, or feast on the popular Melted sandwich, stacked with grass-fed beef and Monterey Jack cheese between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. 4003 Eastern Ave. (in the Streetside Brewery parking lot), Columbia Tusculum, (513) 667-9044

Coop’s Tropical Ice

Since 1994, David Cooper, owner of Coop’s Tropical Ice, has been offering up shaved ice to Milford residents from his trailer in the parking lot near Lehr’s Prime Market and People’s Bank. With more than 50 flavors to cool you down from the summer heat, these treats are a steal, all coming in at under $5. Cash only. 733 Lila Ave., Milford, (513) 623-0171

JC’s Taco Truck

Although the word “taco” is in the truck’s name, the most popular items on this truck’s menu are actually the crunch wraps, which come with your choice of eight different meats. Garnished with rice, veggies, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, mayo, cheese, and salsa, they’re sure to satisfy. 9786 Reading Rd. (in the Valero gas station parking lot), Evendale, (513) 793-8836

Tacos Locos

Recently rated the best food truck in Ohio by ZenBusiness, Tacos Locos offers standard Mexican fare, including tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, all complemented by the truck’s original in-house sauces. What’s more is many of its menu items also come with vegetarian options, so feel free to swap out that asada or chorizo for mushrooms, spinach, or zucchini. Available for catering. 6135 Montgomery Rd. (in the BP parking lot), Norwood, (513) 306-3617

We Smokin’

Specializing in smoked barbeque and soul food, We Smokin’ spends most of its days camped out in a parking lot near a PNC Bank branch. Try out some of the smoked rib tips, smothered in fresh in-house sauces (prepared daily) or chow down on a barbequed pork or chicken sandwich. Don’t forget to add a side of mac and cheese, collard greens, or pinto beans to complete your meal. Available for catered events. 4600 Smith Rd., Norwood, (513) 235-6463