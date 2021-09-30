Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Sept. 30–Oct. 3

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GREATER CINCINNATI CHINESE CULTURAL EXCHANGE ASSOCIATION

Celebrate Asian heritage, dance on Fountain Square, see beautiful sunflowers, catch a new indie flick, and salute Cincinnati jazz legends at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Salsa on the Square

Thursday is your last chance this season to get down to Latin bands on Fountain Square. Break out your dancing shoes, grab a drink from the bar and a taco from Mazunte, and join the party downtown.

Sept 30, 7–10 pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

River Road World Premiere

Cincinnati’s Four by Three productions begins a limited release of this independent Canadian film (which has already won two Leo Awards) at The Woodward Friday night. Starring Cody Kearsley of hit TV show Riverdale, River Road centers around a rock musician and a free-spirited woman whose intense relationship spirals into a world of drug addiction and crime. Read more about the film and the local production company before you head to the theater.

Oct 1, 6 pm and 8:30 pm, The Woodward, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Moon Festival

Celebrate Asian culture as the Chinese community celebrates its Mid-Autumn Moon Festival on Fountain Square Saturday. Watch dazzling performances, see cultural exhibits, check out the lantern display, visit the DIY souvenir booth, and sample Asian food (don’t miss the mooncakes!) at this event hosted by the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Cultural Exchange Association and Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Oct 2, 3–7 pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Sunflower Festival at Gorman Heritage Farm

Ring in fall at this family festival on a 122-acre working farm. Take a hayride or mule-drawn carriage ride, find your way through corn and sunflower mazes, visit craft vendors, grab a bite at one of a dozen food trucks, and stop by the High Grain Brewing Beer Garden for a frosty brew. There will be plenty of chances for the kiddos to meet the farm animals, too, and be sure to visit the Farm Fun Education Station. Get advance tickets here.

Oct 2 & 3, 10 am–6 pm, Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Rd., Evendale

Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction

Nick Clooney emcees as the Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame celebrates its sixth class of inductees, including Bill Cunliffe, Larry Dickson, Pat Kelly, George Russell, Lou Lausche, Don Steins, and Paul Hawthorne, plus a special lifetime recognition for Doris Day. Enjoy a performance by the Blue Wisp Big Band with special guest drummer Jeff Hamilton and the vocals of Mandy Gaines. Find more details and get tickets here.

Oct 3, 3–5 pm, Mount St. Joseph University Auditorium, 5701 Delhi Rd., Delhi Twp.