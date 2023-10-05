Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Oct 5 – 8

It’s getting chilly this weekend in Cincinnati, so put on your hoodies or sweaters and head out for some fun in the Queen City. This weekend, we’ve got car shows, fall festivals, haunted houses, celebrations of Latin culture, and a beloved bar celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Prasco Park Motor Classic

This Mason car show returns for a second year. Head to Prasco Park for free family-friendly activities, inflatables, giveaways, food, Italian ice, and—of course—lots and lots of cars.

Oct 7, 11 a.m., 6125 Commerce Court, Mason

Uncle Leo’s 1-Year Celebration

Over-the-Rhine’s favorite dive bar, Uncle Leo’s, is celebrating a year of service. Door prizes, drink specials, extra-special food offerings, new shirts, and more. (Honestly, “$1 Grainworks Helles Real beers” is enough for us to include this in here.)

Oct 8, Noon – 11 p.m., 1709 Race Street, OTR

Taste of Bellevue + Fall Festival

Bellevue, Kentucky’s annual Taste of Bellevue and Fall Festival closes down Fairfield Avenue at Washington to traffic, where you can go and enjoy special vendors, live music, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and the best food this small Northern Kentucky town has to offer.

Oct 6, 5 – 10 p.m., Fairfield Ave, Bellevue

Dent Schoolhouse

You know it, you love it, you get scared by it every year. It’s finally October, and that means one of Cincinnati’s most storied Halloween traditions has returned. Every Thursday through Sunday, you can give yourself a fright by learning this school’s story of a murderous janitor and the killer faculty that now inhabit the building.

5963 Harrison Ave, Dent

Latin Night at Findlay Market

Findlay Market celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday with a festival full of rich culture and history. Snack on some arepas, empanadas, and cubanos from The Arepa Place and Chacabanas while listening to some classic Latin tunes and taking salsa lessons.

Oct 7, 5 p.m., Findlay Market, OTR