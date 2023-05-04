Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: May 4–7

Have some blue milk with bounty hunters at an OTR cantina, run for the roses and fly with the pigs, celebrate Cinco de Mayo with funk, mark the 150th birthday of the Cincinnati Observatory, and root for the home teams this weekend in Cincinnati.

Galactic Cantina May the Fourth Party

You won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars fun today. Located inside Cosmic Gorilla, the Galactic Cantina is open to serve any bounty hunters who enter this not-so-wretched hive of scum (harsh) and villainy (hopefully not). Grainworks’s “Luke I Am Your Lager” will be on tap along with cocktails and mocktails like the Rowdy Rancor and frozen Blue Milk. Dress up in your finest galactic garb and save some Republic credits with 10 percent off Star Wars merch from the comic shop. The Fourth is strong with this party.

May 4, noon – 10 pm, 1834 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Cyclones Advance in Kelly Cup Playoffs

With a Game 7 win Wednesday night, the Cyclones bested the Fort Wayne Komets and advance to the second round against the Toledo Walleye. Cheer them all the way to the Kelly Cup with fan deals including 513 Friday (Cinco De Mayo Edition) with $5 Modelo and margs, $1 popcorn, and $3 nachos; on Saturday, you can score $2 hot dogs.

May 5 & 6, 7:30 pm, Heritage Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, downtown

The 25th Flying Pig Marathon

On your mark, get set—fly! For its 25th year, the Flying Pig presents a weekend of fun runs, mile-long jogs, relays, races for kids and pets, a family fun fest, a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon, and the renowned full marathon. It all starts with the health and fitness expo at Duke Energy Center on Friday and concludes with the Victory Party Sunday morning. See you at the starting line.

May 5–7, race HQ at The Banks, downtown

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

The Reds face the White Sox at GABP for a weekend series, and Cincinnati continues to play at home in a series against the Mets next week. Read our columnist Chad Dotson’s analysis of young veterans Jonathan India and Nick Senzel who are stepping up the Reds’ game.

May 5–7, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Funky Cinco at Liberty Exhibition Hall

Mike Wade and the Mighty Go-Go Groovers bring the live funk to Liberty Exhibition Hall for this Cinco de Mayo cocktail and dance party. Stick around for the afterparty with DJ ON-THE-ONE in The Lounge.

May 5, 7:30 pm – midnight, Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave., Northside

Cincinnati Observatory 150th Anniversary Exhibit Opens

The Mt. Lookout observatory marks its sesquicentennial on August 28, and a new exhibit opens this weekend to get the celebration started early. At this open house-style event, view artwork of the building and artifacts from the Observatory’s collections and learn more about its National Historic Landmark status. If the weather cooperates, solar viewing will take place through the Observatory’s historic 1845 telescope.

Opens May 6, noon – 3 pm, Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Mt. Lookout

Run for the Roses at Newport on the Levee

Watch the most exciting two minutes in sports on the Levee’s giant LED screen and place your bets at the concierge, where all proceeds will benefit The Brighton Center. Three winners will be chosen to receive Levee-themed prizes. You can also enjoy free caricatures, a magic show, live music from The Michelle Robinson Band, a Honey Hill Farm petting zoo, and more family fun. See the full list of promotions and deals at Levee restaurants and shops here.

May 6, 4–8 pm, Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

The Orange and Blue are holding the line in the battle for first in the East as they face off against conference foe D.C. United. Our columnist Grant Freking broke down how Alvaro Barreal has become an integral part of the club’s scoring force, so watch for him in this Saturday’s match.

May 6, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1401 Central Pkwy., West End