Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 10-12

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF THE CINCINNATI APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL

With festival season starting up, your summer calendar is sure to start filling up. Whether you’re out celebrating tattoo arts, Appalachian culture, or your own mom, there will be a good option for you in town this weekend.

Steve Day

Streetside Brewery is dedicating a day to all the Steves in our lives. If your name is Steve or someone you know is named Steve, bring them down to the Columbia-Tusculum brewery. If your/their ID shows a name that could reasonably be called Steve in some way, pint fills will be a dollar off. Streetside says to prepare for more fun at their all day Steve-a-thon. Friday, May 10, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

Botany and Brews: Butterflies in Space Preview

It’s opening weekend for the 2024 Krohn Conservatory Butterfly Show. This year’s theme is “Butterflies in Space.” For those who can’t wait to see what that entails, sign up for the Botany and Brews Butterfly Show preview. The night before the show opens to the public for the season (Saturday, May 11), you’ll get to be amongst the first to see the specimens in all their colorful glory. Beers will be provided by Fibonacci Brewing Company. Admission is $20 and includes one drink ticket. This is a 21+ event. Friday, May 10, 6-8 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Louis’ Grand Finale

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director, Louis Langrée, will be conducting a series of send-off shows to celebrate his 11 years of work here before leaving for France. Langrée has been an instrumental (no pun intended) part of Cincinnati’s arts revitalization and his stewardship of the CSO will be missed. The shows will feature musical highlights from his time here. The Friday and Saturday shows will both be at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show will be at 2 p.m. May 10-12, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Festival

You can get inked up by one of over 250 artists at the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend. Local artists, traveling artists, and even celebrity artists from Ink Masters will be in attendance. If you want to bolster Cincinnati tattoo talent, check out featured artists Harley Rose and Alexis Haskett. There will also be tattoo contests, henna, burlesque, magic shows, and more. Tickets are $20 for one day, $40 for a three day pass, and free for kids 12 and under. Friday, May 10- Sunday, May 12, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

The OFF Market

It’s the first OFF Market of the year at Summit Park. This marketplace of makers, artisans, vintage vendors, and other small businesses is the second Saturday of every month through September. Booths will be set up lining the Great Lawn for you to peruse and enjoy the park on a warm spring day. You may find your next cute summer outfit or more importantly, a gift for Mother’s Day. Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

11th Annual Cincinnati Beer Run

Get drunk and fit at the same time! This 2.5 mile course around Newport will have craft beer samples every half mile. After running and/or walking the race, you’ll get a 16 oz pour of your favorite beer from the course. The afterparty will be at Hofbräuhaus. Registration is $45 and includes the samples, the 16 oz pour, a Cincinnati Beer Run glass, and a t-shirt. This year’s theme is Barbie, so don’t forget to wear pink. Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hofbräuhaus, 200 3rd St., Newport

The 53rd Annual Appalachian Festival

Learn about and celebrate Appalachian culture this weekend at Coney Island. Among the many activities offered at the festival will be music and dance perfomances, artisan crafting, cooking, storytelling, and a living history village. There are some special events this year including Master Distiller Doug Taylor demonstrating moonshine distilling and Native American drum and dance ceremonies. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-17, and free for ages four and under. Saturday, May 11-Sunday, May 12, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson

Mother’s Day at the Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering free admission to all moms on Mother’s Day. Just make sure to let the gatekeepers at admission know. Moms will also get a free packet of seeds while supplies last. Since it’s the middle of Zoo Baby season, it’ll be a perfect day for human moms to connect with animal moms. Don’t forget to say hi to the most iconic mother in the zoo, Bibi! Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale