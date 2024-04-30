Where to Treat Your Mom to Mother’s Day Brunch

IMAGE BY JENIFOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK

Let’s face it, moms do way too much. Mother’s Day is a great way to care for the people who always care for us. There are many ways to treat our moms whether through spa days, family outings, or just leaving them alone. One of the traditional favorites is a nice brunch. If you want to find a good place to take your mother on Mother’s Day, here are some options.

Reminder: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12! Don’t make your mom remind you! And don’t make her pay for her own brunch!!!

Forno

Both the Hyde Park and Montgomery Forno locations will have a special Mother’s Day buffet. For just $40 (or $20 for kids 12 and under) you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited Forno favorites like their pancakes, Penne Alla Bolognese, and Pope’s Chocolate Salame. Reservations are required. Parties of two to four people will have a one hour thirty minute time slot while parties of five or more will have a one hour and forty-five minute time slot. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Forno, 3514 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 818-8720; 9514 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, (513) 231-5555

Cincinnati Art Museum

Make it a whole day out for your Mother’s Day Brunch at the Art Museum. The Terrace Café will be offering a buffet including an omelet station, breakfast foods, homemade baked goods, and fresh squeezed juice. After brunch you can explore the Accessible Expressions Ohio exhibit for its last day. Admission is $49.95 for adults, $19.95 for children ages 12 and under and free for children ages 3 and under. Reservations are required. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park, (513) 721-2787

Beards and Bellies Barbecue

If your mother loves barbecue, Beards and Bellies’s barbecue brunch buffet is the place to be. While regular breakfast foods like eggs and bacon will be provided, there will be some fun southern options like a biscuit bar and BBQ Benedict. You can reserve a spot at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 1 p.m. Tickets for adults are $39, children’s tickets are $15, and children under three eat free. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Beards and Bellies Barbecue/Wooden Cask Brewing, 629 York St., Newport, (859) 409-8820

Nicola’s

If you can’t decide between going out for breakfast or dinner on Mother’s Day, go to the brunch at Nicola’s to split the difference. Their $55 pick-two menu includes both brunch and dinner options. Your mom can enjoy French Toast as an appetizer followed by an Eggplant Parmigiana entrée. All drinks and desserts will be offered a la carte. Parties of two to four people will have a one hour thirty minute time slot while parties of five or more will have a one hour and forty-five minute time slot. 10 a.m., Nicola’s, 1420 Sycamore St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 721-6200

Gatherall

The restaurants that make up the Gatherall are coming together to craft a special Mother’s Day Brunch buffet. For $50 you’ll have access to an omelette station by Nice Nice Noodles and Rice, a Lucius Q BBQ prime rib carving station, and more dishes provided by Phat Báhn Mi, Decibel Korean Fried Chicken, and Gabriela Filipina Cantina. You can reserve a seating at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 1 p.m. 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Gatherall, 2750 Park Ave., Norwood, (513) 201-7109

Subito

Enjoy a deluxe Mother’s Day brunch buffet at Subito in the Lytle Park Hotel. Tickets may be $75, but they include complimentary sparkling wine and mimosas, Italian pastries, pancakes and French toast, a carving station, cacio e pepe in a giant parmesan wheel, and more. Kid’s tickets are $45 and include some more child-friendly dishes like chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese. After you meal, enjoy the newly renovated Lytle Park! 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Subito, 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 579-3860