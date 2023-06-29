Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 29–July 2

Relive the Eras with Taylor Swift, go on a quest with Dungeons and Drag Queens, cheer for the Reds and FC Cincinnati, celebrate the humble pickle, close out Pride Month, and score vintage and handmade items at these Cincinnati weekend events.

If you’re looking for events specific to Independence Day, check out our list of some of the top celebrations here.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium

The mega-popular singer songwriter plays two sold-out shows on her career-spanning The Eras Tour this weekend. If you couldn’t snag tickets (thanks for nothing, Ticketmaster), there are plenty of other Swiftie-centric events happening around the city including Swiftinnati Taygate at The Banks.

June 30 & July 1, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

Valiantly: A Dungeons & Drag Queens Adventure

Up for some drag(on) slaying this weekend? A night of magic, mayhem, and drag awaits at this interactive comedy night where improv meets the classic roleplaying game. Join in on the quest as you suggest over-the-top actions for your character to roll for and win (or spectacularly lose) the battle.

June 30 & July 1, 8 pm, Improv Cincinnati at Clifton Comedy Theatre, 404 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

As our columnist Chad Dotson wrote earlier this week, this Reds season has been one for the ages so far. Rookie talent, standout Elly De La Cruz, and the return of Joey Votto have launched the Reds from third to first in the NL Central through dramatic comebacks and a 12-game win streak, the team’s longest in 66 years. Cincinnati looks to continue its dominating campaign with a series against San Diego this weekend.

June 30 – July 2, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

3rd Annual Pickle Day Festival

Celebrate our favorite briny deli snacks at this festival that’s all about the humble pickle. Urban Artifact and Jungle Jim’s are teaming up for a pickle-eating contest, a limited new release Pickle Pack, and more pickles to try from bread-and-butter to hot and spicy.

July 1, noon, Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

FC Cincinnati vs. New England

After a 3-0 loss to D.C. United last weekend, the Orange and Blue’s long unbeaten streak has come to an end. Still sitting at first place in MLS, FC Cincinnati faces second-place New England at TQL Stadium. Will they rise to the occasion to tighten their hold on the top spot?

July 1, 7:30 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Endless Pride Drag Show at Bloom OTR

LGBTQ+ Pride Month draws to a close this weekend, but Bloom OTR is keeping the party going. Celebrate with a drag show featuring Naomi Smalls, Jade Jolie, and others followed by a dance party.

July 1, 8 pm, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine

Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair

Peruse handmade goods, baked treats, jewelry, vintage items, and more cool finds from local artisans at this free monthly craft show at Bircus Brewing. Be sure to stick around for coffee, pizza, craft beer, and renowned Bloody Marys.

July 2, 11 am – 5 pm, Bircus Brewing Co., 322 Elm St., Ludlow