Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 15–18

See the Bold Moves Festival and new and independent plays, feast on food truck fare, sample local and international beers at Great American Ball Park and Jungle Jim’s, celebrate Celtic heritage at Renaissance Park, take Dad to the Zoo, try tequilas from around the world, and attend the closing weekend of a new romantic dramedy at these weekend events.

To find Juneteenth events around Cincinnati, click here.

Cincinnati Ballet presents Bold Moves Festival

The Ballet concludes its season with the second Bold Moves Festival through one final weekend of diverse programming. Enjoy pieces including the Ballet’s resident choreographer Jennifer Archibald’s SIT, Val Caniparoli’s Ibsen’s House, William Forsythe’s In the middle, somewhat elevated, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Written and Forgotten, and Garrett Smith’s Façades. The production also includes guest artist Compañía Irene Rodríguez.

June 15–18, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincinnati Fringe Festival

It’s kinda weird (like you). This year’s festival of new and independent plays wraps up its run of 31 productions from local and international artists. Plus, you can attend workshops, nightly themed gatherings in the Know Theatre’s Underground Bar and Lounge, free shows, and more. Find the remaining lineup of shows and locations here.

June 15–17, multiple locations around Cincinnati

Cincinnati Food Truck Association Food Festival

Celebrate the CFTA’s 10th annual festival with more than 40 participating food trucks and small businesses in Summit Park. Plus, enjoy live music from Katie Pritchard Music, Aprina’s Revolutionary Love, Soul Pocket, Audio Graffiti, and Turn Up Dance Fitness Cincy.

June 16, 11 am – 10 pm, Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Cincy on Tap at GABP

Take Dad out to the ball park for this beer festival featuring more than 60 breweries, 150 beers, and access throughout the stadium. Your ticket includes samplings from participating breweries and bites from food trucks sold separately.

June 17, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Celtic Fest Ohio at Renaissance Park

Bring the whole family (and the luck of the Irish) to this festival for live music, delicious food and beverages, and a celebration of Celtic art and heritage. See the full activities and entertainment lineup here.

June 17, Renaissance Park, 10542 E. SR–73, Waynesville

Free Admission for Father’s Day at the Cincinnati Zoo

That’s right—all dads get in free at the Zoo this weekend. And you can see the Zoo’s newest father, 23-year-old Moe the Linne’s Two-Toed Sloth.

June 18, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Tequila Fest Cincinnati

This sixth edition of this festival celebrating Mexico’s famous spirit arrives on Fountain Square Saturday. Sample from more than 50 different tequilas, get a souvenir flask, enjoy food and live music on the square. VIPs will get to enjoy a build your own taco bar and sample from the VIP Tequila Table including Avion Extra, Cantera Negra, Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul, Suavecito Extra Anejo, Herradura Ultra, Cazadores Extra, and Codigo Anejo.

June 17, 4–11 pm, Fountain Square, 525 Vine St., downtown

Jungle Jim’s International Craft Beer Festival

More than 400 beers, 100 breweries, and hundreds of beer fans, all under one roof. Stop by Jungle Jim’s Fairfield to join the thirsty hordes and sample brews from around the world, plus get a bite from local food trucks, find world-class cigars for purchase, and purchase souvenirs at a sale benefitting local non-profits. We’ll raise a glass to that.

June 16 & 17, The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield

Ensemble Theatre presents Maytag Virgin

If good fences make good neighbors, what does a clothesline make? The romantic dramedy’s regional premiere concludes with the tales of an unexpected connection between the “unflappable” Jack Key, who moves in next to the “endearingly neurotic” Lizzy Nash.

June 15–17, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine