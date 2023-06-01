Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 1–4

Don your best Renaissance garb at a new fantasy-themed brewery, mark the end of AAPI Heritage Month with a party, see new and interesting plays on the Fringe, feast on Italian favorites at CincItalia, cheer for the Reds and FC Cincinnati, celebrate German American heritage at Findlay Market, and kick off Pride Month in Northern Kentucky at these weekend events.

Asianati’s AAPI Heritage Month Closing Party

Mark the end of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at this party at Five Points Alley. Pre-orders are closed for Bento Boxes from @benton_nyc, but you can find Filipino eats from Little Chef Medy and performances by DJ Hi David, Mark Joshua, and open mic acts. Bring a food item to donate to the University of Cincinnati’s Bearcats Pantry for entry into the prize raffle.

June 1, 5–9 pm, Five Points Alley, 2425 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

Ren Faire Ramp Up at Fabled Brew Works

The enchanting fantasy-themed brewery opens this weekend with Renaissance faire flair. Robert the Barrrd invites folks to don their finest costumes for a trip to the new Northern Kentucky brewery on its opening weekend. You can try beers like the Gnome Sayin’ hazy pale ale, Treebeard vanilla milkshake IPA, or the Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum series of ice cream-inspired imperial fruited sours, plus five varieties of mead and plenty of Medieval magic.

June 1, 6–10 pm, 331 Kenton Lands Rd., Erlanger

Photograph by Henri Robbins

Cincinnati Fringe Festival

It’s kinda weird (like you). This year’s festival of new and independent plays features 31 total productions from local and international artists. Plus, you can attend workshops, nightly themed gatherings in the Know Theatre’s Underground Bar and Lounge, free shows, and more. Find the full lineup of shows and locations here.

June 2–17, multiple locations around Cincinnati

CincItalia

CincItalia returns offering tasty Italian treats, fellowship, family fun, and live music at Harvest Home Park. LaRosa’s, Corbo’s, DiChelli’s, and others will provide the pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Stick around for cooking demos from the LaRosa’s family, a cocktail demo, the CincItalia Pils from West Side Brewing, a music lineup including the Rusty Griswolds and Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms, raffles, trivia, dancing, and more. Buon appetito!

June 2–4, Harvest Home Park, 3961 N. Bend Rd., Cheviot

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

After sweeping the Cubs and winning a series against the Red Sox, the Reds are still sitting pretty at third in the NL Central. Can they keep their momentum with the help of young players as they face Milwaukee?

June 2–4, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

German American Day at Findlay Market

Head to Findlay Market for a celebration of German American heritage with beer, food, and performances all Saturday. The family-friendly event, sponsored by the German-American Citizens League, features speakers, dancers, and poets to honor Cincinnati’s German heritage.

June 3, 10 am – 4 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire

After five regular season wins in May, including a dominant victory over NYC Wednesday night, FC Cincinnati sits comfortably atop the MLS and have added a solid striker. They seek to keep the good vibes going in June starting with a match against a downtrodden Chicago Fire FC.

June 3, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1400 Central Pkwy., West End

NKY Pride Parade

Celebrate the start of Pride Month with this annual festival and parade in Covington. Northern Kentucky teachers and librarians will be the Grand Marshals of the parade, which runs 1–2 p.m. Find food, drinks, and more fun at the Goebel Park festival, and an official afterparty runs 5–9 p.m. at Hotel Covington. See the full list of weekend Pride events in Northern Kentucky here.

June 4, noon – 5 pm, parade at 1 pm; festival at Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia St., Covington