Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 28–31

Attend the region’s premier celebration of goetta, see two exciting operas, get your party on at Fibonacci, see Willie Nelson and friends in concert, and groove with us at our bluesy Musical Brunch this weekend.

Glier’s GoettaFest

This annual riverfront goetta jamboree returns for two full weekends celebrating Cincinnati’s weird and wonderful breakfast dish. Stick around for live music and family fun, and find the full lineup of unfor-goetta-ble eats here.

July 28–31 & Aug 4–7, Newport Festival Park, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Cincinnati Opera’s Summer Festival

Part of its Summer Festival, Cincinnati Opera’s production of Castor & Patience makes its world premiere at SCPA, and the triumph and opulence of ancient Egypt thunders through Music Hall in Aida this weekend.

Castor and Patience: July 28 & 30, 7:30 pm, School for Creative and Performing Arts, Corbett Theater, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Over-the-Rhine

Aida: July 29 (7:30 pm) & 31 (3 pm,) Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Fibonacci Brewing Turns Seven

The Mount Healthy brewery marks its seventh year this weekend, bringing out food trucks, live music from Davidsons, Seanti Aeris, and Andy Grube, and of course plenty of craft brews pouring all weekend long.

July 29–31, 1445 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson and friends hit the road again for the Outlaw Music Festival with a pit stop at Riverbend. See Shotgun Willie and special guests ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid for a Saturday night of music and fun.

July 30, doors 4 pm, Riverbend Music Center, 4500 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Photograph by Logan Case

Cincinnati Magazine Gets Bluesy at Musical Brunch

Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts are bringing the blues, R&B, and funk sound to the Cincinnati Club for this month’s Musical Brunch. Enjoy a delicious southern buffet with Memphis-style ribs, sweet and spicy chicken and waffles, summer salad, mimosas, outrageous Bloody Marys, cakes from Mirabelle Bakery, and more at our monthly celebration of live music.

July 31, 11 am–1 pm, The Cincinnati Club, 30 Garfield Pl., downtown