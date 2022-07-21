Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 21–24

Get ready to groove at the Cincinnati Music Festival, see performances by talented pianists from around the world, sing along to a hit Broadway musical, see a classic Shakespeare rom-com in your local park, and dance all night at these Greater Cincinnati events.

Cincinnati Music Festival

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Cincinnati’s weekend celebration of R&B returns to the Andrew J Brady Music Center and PBS. Don’t miss headliners Ari Lennox, Charlie Wilson, and Janet Jackson plus special guests Fantasia, The O’Jays, BJ the Chicago Kid, and others. Find everything you need to know about the Queen City’s biggest music weekend here.

July 21, Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown; July 22 & 23, Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

Art of the Piano Festival Concludes

Attend masterclasses from international talents, young pianist showcases, and concerts including a night with Lera Auerbach Sunday at Memorial Hall, all capping off this summer festival celebrating the piano. Read more about the Art of the Piano Festival here.

July 21–24, Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine and Werner Recital Hall at UC-CCM, 290 CCM Blvd., CUF

The Band’s Visit at the Aronoff

The hit Broadway musical arrives at Procter & Gamble Hall with its sweeping score and talented onstage musicians. Find tickets and showtimes here.

July 21–24, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincy Shakes Presents Twelfth Night in Local Parks

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company sets sail for the coasts of Illyria (and parks around the tri-state) for this free summer series. Learn more about the Bard’s iconic rom-com and the company’s traveling show here.

July 21, 7 pm, Franklin County Arts Council, 734 Main St., Brookville

July 22, 7 pm, Historic Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum, 401 W. 13th & Lee St., Covington

July 23, 7 pm, Devou Park, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington

July 24, 6 pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Lotus Alchemy Fest, Riot Rose Cabaret, and Disco Dance Party

The costume-themed dance party series celebrates its first anniversary with a mixology competition featuring some of the city’s best bartenders, a disco-themed variety act, and a groovy dance party that lasts (Lionel Richie voice) all night long.

July 23, 4 pm–2 am, Liberty Exhibition Hall, 3938 Spring Grove Ave., Northside