Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 20–23

Get down to legendary acts at the Cincinnati Music Festival, celebrate the African American community through food and fun, see a modern take on Madame Butterfly and an inventive musical, sample bacon, bourbon, and beer all at one festival, stock up on native summer plants, and find other ways to have fun in Cincinnati this weekend.

Looking to party with Barbie? Check out our list of fantastic Barbie events happening this weekend and beyond here.

Photograph by Shae Combs, Game Day

Cincinnati Music Festival

Cincinnati’s biggest music weekend of the year is here. See legendary R&B and hip-hop acts at Paycor Stadium including Snoop Dogg, Al Green, Jill Scott, Babyface, and others, and find food, drinks, and community along the riverfront along with the opening of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame. Find the full lineup and details here.

July 20–22, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown

Cincy Soul: The Black Taste

Black-owned restaurants, caterers, and food trucks from around the area converge downtown for a celebration of the African American community through food, cultural displays, performances, and more.

July 21–23, Fountain Square and Fifth Street, downtown

Bacon Bourbon and Brew Festival

We repeat: bacon, bourbon, and beer—all in one place. The offerings at this Newport festival are extensive to say the least, and there will be heaps of pork and plenty of booze to sample along the riverfront. Check out the full menus and beverage lineup here.

July 21–23, Newport on the Levee Festival Park, Riverboat Row, Newport

Ordinary Days at The Know Theatre

The Refuge Center for the Arts presents this new musical, which weaves together the lives of four ordinary New Yorkers searching for connection and meaning in the chaos of everyday life.

July 21–23, The Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., downtown

A New Take on Madame Butterfly

The Cincinnati Opera brings one of the artform’s iconic pieces to the modern age in a new production premiering this weekend at Music Hall. Read more about Matthew Ozawa’s fresh take on the classic opera here.

July 22, 7:30 pm, Music Hall, 1231 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Nature Center’s Summer Native Plant Sale

Mark your calendar, you green thumbs. Visit the Creekside Barn to stock up on native perennials, flowering trees, shrubs, and more at the CNC’s native plant sale in Goshen.

July 22 & 23, 8 am – 4 pm, 6926 Gaynor Rd., Goshen