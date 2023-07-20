C’mon Barbie, Let’s Go Party at These Cincinnati Events

Hi, Barbie!

If you haven’t seen enough of it on TikTok and Twitter, the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling premieres this weekend in theaters around the country. Mattel’s beloved fashion doll has been inspiring kids to play and dream big since 1959. Over her 60-plus-year career, Barbie has had more than 200 jobs from attorney to doctor to astronaut to rap musician. She’s about to add “movie star” to her résumé with a new flick that’s projected to rake in a blockbuster $110 million this weekend, so it definitely couldn’t hurt to throw on some of your best pink attire and lipstick and celebrate!

And what better way to fuel that childhood nostalgia (and general curiosity for how good the movie might actually be) than by attending some totally fantastic Barbie-themed events? Here’s a short list of some of the Barbie fun you Ken find around the Queen City.

Barbie Party at Adventure Club

Looking to celebrate the Barbie movie premiere for free? Look no further than Adventure Club’s Ultimate Friday Night Destination brought to you by Cleanstreets and DJ Zap. Admission to this event is free, though a spot does need to be reserved. And remember, this is Barbie we’re talking about—show up wearing your best Barbie-esque attire. That means pink is highly encouraged.

July 21, 8 pm – 1 am, Comfort Station, 793 East McMillan St. Walnut Hills

Barbie Brunch & Fashion Show at Moerlein Lager House

What better way to celebrate the premiere of the Barbie movie than with some brunch and a fashion show? Elevate Experiences and Everything Cincy are hosting the brunch and fashion show at Moerlein Lager House. Tickets are $45 for an afternoon filled with giveaways, a fashion show, brunch, photo-ops, music, and more.

July 29, 10:30 am – 5:30 pm, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, The Banks

Image courtesy The Woodward Theater @woodwardtheater

C’mon Barbie! Dance Party at The Woodward

Looking to dance the night away Barbie-style? Consider going to The Woodward Theater’s “C’mon Barbie” Dance Party. As with any similar event, it’s a good idea to show up in something totally tacky, totally pink, and totally fantastic to really embody the Barbie persona. Tickets range from $25 online and $40 at the door, and this party is for ages 21 and up. Find details and stay up to date on The Woodward’s Instagram, @woodwardtheater.

August 5, 8 pm – midnight, Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

As always, Barbie is living the dream—and she’s going on tour. Even better, she’s coming to Cincinnati! Barbie will be making a stop at Kenwood Towne Centre near the Cheesecake Factory next month toting merch, merch and more merch. Barbie water bottle? Check. Barbie lunch bag? Check. Barbie mug? Check! Stop by the Barbie Truck for all of your Barbie-inspired accessories.

August 19, 10 am – 7 pm, Kenwood Towne Centre, 7875 Montgomery Rd., Kenwood