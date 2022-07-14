Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 14-17

This weekend is filled with great food, local brews, a chance to see world-famous musicians, outdoor activities, and more at these upcoming weekend events.

Summer Food Fest

If you didn’t already know, our Summer Food Fest is this weekend. Live music, festival games for all ages, and all-you-could-want outdoor favorites like fried chicken, hot dogs and more await you at Coney Island on Saturday and Sunday from 12-5. Click here to buy your tickets.

July 16-17, 12-5 pm, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave

Cincy Blues Festival

Feeling a little blue this weekend? Visit Smale Riverfront Park to hear Grammy nominated musicians play all the hits you could want. Moerlein Lager House has food and drinks on deck all day if you’re thirsty. View the full lineup and purchase tickets here.

July 16, 3-11 pm, Smale Riverfront Park, 124 E. Mehring Way, Downtown

Bacon, Bourbon and Brew Festival

It’s all in the name, isn’t it? Every food item at this Newport festival uses bacon, bourbon, or beer in the recipe. Plenty of bourbon-related events will take place over the course of the weekend, as well.

July 14-17, times vary, Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Def Leppard, Motley Crue & Joan Jett’s Stadium Tour

Three of America’s most iconic rock legends fill Great American Ball Park for a show that will surely be memorable as they perform their songs that are all so famous, you’d probably hear them on a regular day in GABP anyway. Tickets are still available at time of writing here.

July 15, 4:30 pm, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown

Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo

Great Parks of Hamilton County is inviting the whole family out to Winton Woods to grow their interest in the great outdoors with many interactive activities and exhibits, in what they claim is “the largest free outdoor education event for children in the Midwest.”

July 15, 9:30 am-3 pm, Winton Woods, 801 Lakeview Drive, Mt. Healthy

Darkness Brewing 6th Anniversary Party

Beloved Bellevue brewery Darkness Brewing is celebrating their 6th anniversary with 10 new brews and remixes of old favorites, live music all day, in-house burgers and barbecue, and plenty of activities for all ages. Proceeds from all beers sold at the Live Arts tent go to the Bellevue Education Foundation.

July 16, 12 pm-12 am, Darkness Brewing, 221 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue