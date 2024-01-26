Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 26-28

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY CINCINNATI CYCLONES

Get out on the town this weekend! Enjoy some free art, see a musical at the Aronoff, learn some nature facts, take a winter hike, and meet your favorite superheroes at these weekend events.

Art After Dark: A Little Higher

On the last Friday of every month, the Cincinnati Art Museum opens in the evening and every ticketed exhibition is free. This month celebrates the exhibition Charles White: A Little Higher. There’s also food, drinks, and live music from Pones and DJ Apryl Reign.

5-9 p.m., Friday, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Beetlejuice at the Aronoff Center

This weekend is your last chance to see Broadway’s Beetlejuice musical at the Aronoff, based on the beloved Tim Burton movie. Just don’t say the name three times.

8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Great Parks: Winter Hike Series

In the next iteration of the Winter Hikes series, Great Parks will be traversing the Shawnee Lookout this Saturday. Hikers who make it to the end get a bowl of soup for their troubles. Those who complete all five hikes across the month of January get a special button.

10 a.m., Saturday, $10, 2008 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend

Burnet Woods Nature Encounters Series

For another winter-themed nature event, head over to Burnet Woods for the return of Cincinnati Parks’ free nature series, no registration required. This Saturday’s event, the fourth and final, is “All Things Groundhogs,” where guests will learn all about Punxsutawney Phil and his ilk just in time for Groundhog Day.

1 p.m., Saturday, 3251 Brookline Ave., Clifton

Marvel Weekend with the Cyclones

Fly over to Heritage Bank Center for a Marvel-themed weekend with your favorite hockey team, and meet Spiderman, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man. $5 crafts, drafts, and seltzers and $1 popcorn are on hand, and the Cyclones will wear Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown