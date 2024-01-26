Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 26-28

Get out on the town this weekend! Enjoy some free art, see a musical at the Aronoff, learn some nature facts, take a winter hike, and meet your favorite superheroes at these weekend events.
Art After Dark: A Little Higher
On the last Friday of every month, the Cincinnati Art Museum opens in the evening and every ticketed exhibition is free. This month celebrates the exhibition Charles White: A Little Higher. There’s also food, drinks, and live music from Pones and DJ Apryl Reign.
5-9 p.m., Friday, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams
Beetlejuice at the Aronoff Center
This weekend is your last chance to see Broadway’s Beetlejuice musical at the Aronoff, based on the beloved Tim Burton movie. Just don’t say the name three times.
8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 650 Walnut St., downtown
Great Parks: Winter Hike Series
In the next iteration of the Winter Hikes series, Great Parks will be traversing the Shawnee Lookout this Saturday. Hikers who make it to the end get a bowl of soup for their troubles. Those who complete all five hikes across the month of January get a special button.
10 a.m., Saturday, $10, 2008 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend
Burnet Woods Nature Encounters Series
For another winter-themed nature event, head over to Burnet Woods for the return of Cincinnati Parks’ free nature series, no registration required. This Saturday’s event, the fourth and final, is “All Things Groundhogs,” where guests will learn all about Punxsutawney Phil and his ilk just in time for Groundhog Day.
1 p.m., Saturday, 3251 Brookline Ave., Clifton
Marvel Weekend with the Cyclones
Fly over to Heritage Bank Center for a Marvel-themed weekend with your favorite hockey team, and meet Spiderman, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man. $5 crafts, drafts, and seltzers and $1 popcorn are on hand, and the Cyclones will wear Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.
6:30 p.m., Saturday, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown
