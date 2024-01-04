Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 4–7

Photograph by mitgirl / stock.adobe.com

Start off your first weekend of the year right with these weekend events. See the Festival of Lights before it leaves, hit some local nature events, get some curling in while the weather’s chilly, and cheer on the Bengals one last time this year.

Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights

You’ve got one last chance to see the Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights! More than 4 million lights and several live shows await you alongside the Zoo’s normal assortment of animals and plants.

4 p.m., 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Cincinnati Great Parks Winter Hike Series

In what Great Parks calls an “un-brrr-lieveably” fun time, the Winter Hike Series takes you all around the city this month to do challenging 4- or 5-mile hikes at various local parks. Hikers who make it to the end get a bowl of soup for their troubles. Those who complete all five hikes across the month of January get a special button. This weekend’s hike, the first, takes place at Winton Woods.

10 a.m., $10, Saturday, Winton Woods, 12045 Winton Rd., Mt. Healthy

Burnet Woods Nature Encounters Series

For another winter-themed nature event, head over to Burnet Woods for the return of the free nature series, no registration required. This Saturday’s event, the first, will teach attendees the various uses of pine cones throughout history, and have guests create their very own pine cone feeder to attract birds to their yard.

1 p.m., Saturday, 3251 Brookline Ave., Clifton

Curling at Fifty West

It’s curling season at Fifty West! Sure, you can ice skate there, but what we’re really here for is the opening of the curling lanes. Rent a lane on Friday and Saturday for free play, or join one of the six-week intramural leagues to show off your Olympic prowess.

8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, $60/up to 8 people, 7605 Route 50, Mariemont

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

While the Bengals season didn’t turn out how anyone wanted, what with injuries all over the place and an underperforming defense that culminated in another crucial loss to the Chiefs, there’s still one game left this season to cheer on our favorite team.

1 p.m., Sunday, 1 Paycor Stadium, downtown