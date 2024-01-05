Escape to Spring at the Cavalcade of Customs

PHOTOGRAPH BY OVG360

One of the best ways to deal with Cincinnati’s January and February doldrums is to duck into the Duke Energy Convention Center downtown and start dreaming of spring and summer. The annual parade of outdoor-oriented shows (Cavalcade of Customs; Boat, Sport & Travel; Golf Expo; and Cincinnati Home + Garden Show) is guaranteed to help warm up our imaginations, says General Manager Ric Booth of OVG360, which manages the city’s convention center.

Do you enjoy giving Cincinnatians some hope that spring is just around the corner?

Absolutely! Who doesn’t get a little cabin fever during the winter months? We know the calendar year has rolled over when our ears start ringing and our bodies vibrate from the rumbles of the hot rods, custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles moving in for the Cavalcade of Customs (January 12–14).

What do show attendees or vendors enjoy about their brief winter getaways at your events?

So many cool moments come to mind, including the individuals and families who can’t wait to get autographs from the top NASCAR drivers or the trending WWE star in attendance, the fan-favorite turkey-calling contest, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel making laps around the pool, the 30-foot-long bass fishing tank that provides some insight into how the new fishing lures work, and Ty Pennington of HGTV shouting “Move that bus!” at the Home + Garden Show.

Do any large purchases get made in person at the shows, or are they just for looking and dreaming?

Attendees come for a variety of reasons, whether it’s to cure their cabin fever, have a friends’ weekend out that includes indoor golf, shop the latest home and garden trends or the new selection of boats, or plan their getaway— but those who are ready to buy enjoy some great discounts.

Our consumer shows support local and regional businesses and provide an opportunity for attendees to shop all vendors under one roof and then spend the day downtown enjoying the arts, shops, and restaurants in Over-the-Rhine, the ice rink at Fountain Square, or strolling The Banks when the tulips start to bloom. Our downtown location provides so many opportunities for a great day out with family and friends as they look forward to the arrival of spring.