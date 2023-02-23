Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 23–26

Join a conversation on art and social justice, attend a wizard festival, kickoff Bockfest with new beer, get down to live music at Ludlow’s signature arts fest, cheer for FC Cincinnati at their season opener, and find what you need for your next home improvement project at these weekend events.

Art and Social Justice: An Interactive Experience

21c hosts Black Art Speaks and the Robert O’Neal Multicultural Arts Center for an evening of art, conversations, networking, a book signing, and a sneak peek of Black Art Speaks’ 2023. Discussion panelists include City Councilmember Scotty Johnson, University of Cincinnati Urban Impact Executive Chanda Monroe-Williams, President and CEO of Closing The Health Gap Renee Mahaffery-Harris, and artists Michael Coppage and Annie Ruth.

Feb 23, 5:30–8:30 pm, 21c, 609 Walnut St., downtown

Wizard Fest at Ludlow Garage

Stare deep into your crystal orb to see a wizard party in your future. The Ludlow Garage hosts an evening full of wizard-themed drinks, dancing, a cosplay costume contest with spellbinding prizes, wizard trivia, games, and more. VIP tickets get you priority entry and a Wizard Fest scarf, T-shirt, cup, wand, and more magical swag in a festival tote.

Feb 24, 8:30 pm, 342 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Bockfest Weekend at Third Eye Brewing Co.

Third Eye and Krampuslauf Zinzinnati kick off the Bockfest season early with Total Debockery’s release on Friday—a portion of the proceeds benefit the Live Like Maya Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On Saturday, they’ll release the barrel aged version of the dopplebock, aged for 13 months in a Sazerac rye barrel. Stop by for the Stein Hoisting Competition, Stein Slide & Beerionette Challenge, and a Crowler Pull for charity with a chance to win a bottle of bourbon.

Feb 24–26, Third Eye Brewing Co., 11276 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Cabin Fever Music & Arts Festival

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Ludlow’s signature arts and music celebration returns this weekend. Catch live music at Bircus Brewing Co., Second Sight Spirits, Ludlow Tavern, Taste on Elm, Conserva, Beelicious Honey, and other locations around town. See the full lineup of artists and musical acts here.

Feb 25, will call opens 1 pm at Second Sight Spirits, 301 Elm St., Ludlow

FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo

The Orange and Blue face Houston in their first season opener at TQL Stadium. Show your spirit at the pre-match party at Washington Park and read our columnist Grant Freking’s analysis on the promising 2023 season before you head to the pitch.

Feb 25, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Cincinnati Home and Garden Show

At the first weekend of this festival, more than 350 experts on outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and home improvement can guide you to the resources you need for your next project. Swing by next weekend to see the show’s special guest, HGTV’s Joe Mazza, who you might know as “Home Inspector Joe.”

Feb 25 & 26 and March 2–5, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown