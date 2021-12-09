Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: December 9–12

Watch The Children’s Theatre’s return to the Taft, shop local for holiday gifts, see the running of the “reindogs,” don your Santa suit for a night on the town, see dazzling holiday signs, and enjoy a barbershop chorus performing Christmas classics at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

The Children’s Theatre Presents “Elf JR.”

After a pandemic hiatus, The Children’s Theatre has made its triumphant return to the Taft Theatre with a beloved Christmas production about Buddy the Elf’s journey home. Find tickets and showtimes here, and read our story about this new Christmas classic before you head out.

Dec. 9–13, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Halle-Bration 2021

This “Hallelujah” celebration of local businesses returns for its eighth year this weekend. Browse the Holiday Shopping Mall featuring 42 vendors selling food, clothing, hats, handbags, handcrafted ornaments, children’s books, fashion face masks with matching head scarves, and more. You can also shop online with the Virtual Halle-Bration or New Vision UM Church Facebook page.

Dec 10 & 11, New Visions United Methodist Church, 4400 Reading Rd., Paddock Hills

Mt. Adams Reindog Parade

This holiday tradition for 20 years returns this Saturday in all its tail-wagging glory. Santa himself leads the four-legged procession down the streets of Mt. Adams with the Grand Marshal, and a gaggle of celebrity and sponsor judges will award costume prizes for small dogs, large dogs, dog/owner look-alikes, and multiple dogs. Proceeds from the parade benefit the League for Animal Welfare.

Dec 11, registration 12:30 pm, parade at 2 pm, The Monastery, 1055 St. Paul Pl., Mt. Adams

“It’s a Wonderful Light” Holiday Festival

See the American Sign Museum’s collection of festive neon signs along a recreation of Main Street, USA at this holiday festival. The event is free with museum admission and features a Penguin Encounter by the Newport Aquarium, a Ferrari Bros. Coffee Cart, music by the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood of Singers, holiday characters, crafts, and more. Save $2 on admission by bringing a canned or non-perishable food item, and you’ll be entered in a raffle for ASM swag.

Dec 11, noon–4 pm, American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington

Santacon

Santa Claus is comin’ to town this weekend—actually, make that hundreds of Santas. This annual bar crawl returns to downtown, The Banks, Over-the-Rhine, Mt. Adams, Covington, and (just added) Newport on the Levee this Saturday. Dust off your Santa suit, practice your “ho, ho, ho’s,” and register here.

Dec 11, noon–midnight, multiple locations across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati Sound Chorus Yuletide Celebration

The women’s a cappella barbershop chorus hosts its inaugural holiday concert at two shows this Saturday. Listen to their renditions of Christmas classics, modern pop songs, and Broadway and movie favorites, and stick around for an appearance by old St. Nick. Get tickets to these family-friendly concerts here.

Dec 11, 2 pm and 8 pm, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington