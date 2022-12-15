Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: December 15–18

From twists on Charles Dickens classics to an intimate acoustic concert at Memorial Hall, there’s an abundance of shows, concerts, dances, and celebrations happening this weekend as we wind up for the holidays.

Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig’s Holiday Party

While Playhouse in the Park’s A Christmas Carol is on pause for a revamp next year, you can still enjoy a Dickens-style Christmas at the Fezziwigs’s can’t-miss Victorian shindig. You’ll have the chance to learn group dances from the era, feast on holiday bites and beverages, play parlor games from A Christmas Carol, meet your favorite Dickens characters, and have some old-school family fun.

Dec 15–18, The Phoenix, 812 Race St., downtown

Photograph Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

Cincinnati Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

A Cincinnati Christmas tradition, The Nutcracker characters arrive at Music Hall this weekend to tell the story of a young girl Clara as she explores the wonderful world of sugar plum fairies, dancing mice, toy soldiers, and magical creatures.

Dec 16–24, Music Hall, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

This production has become a hilarious holiday tradition for Cincy Shakes. What starts as A Christmas Carol soon devolves into a slightly irreverent look at beloved classics including It’s a Wonderful Life, Rudolph, Charlie Brown, Dickens, Dr. Seuss, and others. But be warned, parents of young ones: this show is not recommended for those who still believe in Santa.

Dec 16–31, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Last Weekend for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. at the Taft Theatre

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati presents the classic tale of the reindeer games, aspiring elf dentists, a band of misfit toys, a goofy prospector, an abominable but lovable snowman, and the titular red-nosed wonder who saved Christmas.

Dec 16–18, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

An Acoustic Christmas with Over The Rhine

In December 1996, Linford and Karin Detweiler recorded their first cycle of Christmas carols and original winter pieces, The Darkest Night of the Year. Several more carols, moody holiday song cycles, and dark winter performances later, the singer-songwriter duo returns to Memorial Hall for an evening of seasonal music and reflection.

Dec 16–18, Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Last chance to see Santa at UDF’s Downtown Dazzle

Santa’s been practicing to climb down your chimney on Christmas Eve by rappelling down a Cincinnati skyrise. Come visit him at this Fountain Square celebration, grab a hot cocoa or adult beverage, and stick around for the fireworks show.

Dec 17, 6–8:30 pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Cincinnati Magazine‘s Holiday Musical Brunch

Join us at The Gatherings of Blue Ash for our last Musical Brunch of the year. Sing along to holiday tunes from Greg Lee Music and The Santa’s Goody Bag Band and feast on a delightful winter brunch as we celebrate live local music and our favorite meal of the day.

Dec 18, 11 am–1 pm, Gatherings of Blue Ash, 10627 Techwood Cir., Blue Ash

Weekday bonus: Menorah Lighting on Fountain Square Celebrate Hanukkah with the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and enjoy an outdoor menorah lighting, ice skating, bumper cars, and more.

Dec 21, 6–8 pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown