Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 4–7

Enjoy an outdoor concert from a NKY native country star, attend the last weekend of the tri-state’s biggest goetta celebration, eat and drink at a German luau, get down at a blues festival, and paddle down the mighty Ohio River for a great cause at these weekend events.

Americana Rock ‘n’ Roll at BCM

NKY country music star Danny Frazier and his band present a night of blues, soul, and country during this summer music series at the Behringer-Crawford Museum. Bring your folding chairs and blankets for this al fresco performance and grab a cold one from PeeWee’s Place.

Aug 4, 7 pm, Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington

GoettaFest Final Weekend

There’s no way you can for-goetta-bout the last weekend of this annual tradition. Feast on creative menu items like a goetta-egg-and-cheese between glazed doughnuts, live music, drinks, and more weekend fun along Riverboat Row. Check out the full menu and entertainment lineup here.

Aug 4–7, Newport Festival Park, 1 Levee Way, Newport

St. Bernard German Luau

This popular cross-cultural summer fest is back this weekend. Shop the fresh market, dance to live music from The Klaberheads, The SunBurners, Pandora Effect, and DJ Wild Bill, drink Wiedemann beer and cocktails, and enjoy a pulled pork feast in the Village of St. Bernard.

Aug 5 & 6, Vine St. corridor between Washington & McClelland, St. Bernard

23rd Annual Lebanon Blues Festival

Get down at this blues festival benefitting the Lebanon Optimists Club, which gives to local youth organizations. Bob Margolin and the Pinetop Perkins Foundation Masterclass participants kick off the fest Friday, with Keith “T-Bone” Colbert, Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues, Blackjack Davey & the Rhythm Kings, the Leroy Ellington Band, The Drifter Kings, Linden Davis, Authorized Personnel, and a Bob Margolin and Friends encore bringing the blues to downtown Lebanon Saturday.

Aug 5 & 6, 50 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

Photograph courtesy of Paddlefest

Ohio River Paddlefest

It’s the nation’s largest paddle event, where more than 2,000 participants are expected to paddle 9 miles down the Ohio River. Proceeds benefit Adventure Crew, a non-profit that provides outdoor opportunities for city children and teens. Register to paddle here.

Aug 6, starts at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2994 Humbert Ave., East End