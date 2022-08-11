Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 11–14

See a new play about witchcraft, watch preseason gridiron action, celebrate farmers’ markets, watch tennis greatness at the Western & Southern Open, sample local beers, and see Black and brown performers in a ballet showcase this weekend in Cincinnati.

Sunrise Coven at Know Theatre

This new comedy about healers, healing, and witchcraft in a tiny town premieres this weekend at the Know Theatre.

Aug 12–28, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

For the first time since February, it’s Game Dey, Cincinnati. The Bengals face the Cardinals in their first preseason game at the newly-renamed Paycor Stadium Friday night. Don your stripes and head to the stadium, or catch the action on the Bengals Television Network.

Aug 12, 7:30 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

Farmers’ Market Week at Findlay Market

Celebrate National Farmer’s Market week at Findlay Market, with storytime with the Cincinnati Public Library, planting fresh veggies with ETC Produce, mocktails made with local ingredients at Jane’s Tasting Table, samples from Lobsteins Farm, Scott Farm, Maumee World Traders, Chico’s Cheesecakes, and many more.

Western & Southern Open

See men’s and women’s tennis greats compete in this annual tournament in Mason. There are plenty of fan encounters, too, like the Grand Courtyard and Tennis Talks with Blair Henley, and don’t miss hometown heroes Caty McNally and J.J. Wolf on the clay.

Aug 13–21, Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Dr., Mason

OTR Summer Beer Fest

Sample the newest and best brews the tri-state’s craft brewers including Rhinegeist, MadTree, HighGrain, Taft’s, Braxton, and more. Your ticket gets you samples of 14+ brews, some staples and some new releases, a souvenir cup, live entertainment, and voting cards for your favorite beer—the winning brew will be put on tap at the bar.

Aug 13, 1–5 pm, On-The-Rhine Eatery, 100 E. Court St., downtown

Frisch’s Court Street Car Show and Cruise-In

See classics cruise along Court Street this weekend in this monthly celebration of eclectic rides featuring live music. The theme for this month is Jeeps, so if you’ve got a sweet ride to showcase, register for the show here. And mark your calendars for the September 11 classic car tailgate ahead of the Bengals vs. Steelers game.

Aug 14, 11 am–3 pm, Court Street Plaza, 1 E. Court St., downtown

Black, Brown, and Ballet Summer Fest

Revolution Dance Theatre proudly presents Cincinnati’s inaugural #BlackBrownandBallet Summer Festival, featuring Black and brown bodies performing contemporary and classical works in Washington Park.

Aug 14, 7 pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine