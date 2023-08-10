Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 10–13

See a free Shakespeare comedy in the park, go country at Voices of America Music Fest, enjoy delicious seafood specialties, learn more about the fungi among us, cheer for the Bengals, watch Cincinnati’s first flugtag, listen to live music in Mt. Lookout and OTR, peruse wares at a market featuring kid entrepreneurs, and raise a glass at Cincinnati Magazine‘s On the Rocks event this weekend.

Shakespeare in the Park All Summer Long

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents The Comedy of Errors for free in local parks Thursday through Sunday now until September 3. Check out this weekend’s performance lineup and see when the Bard is coming to a park or arts center near you:

Aug 10, 7 pm, Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington

Aug 11, 7 pm, Summit Park (under canopy), 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash (sign language interpreted performance)

Aug 12, 7 pm, Westwood Town Hall Lawn, 3017 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Aug 13, 7 pm, Stanbery Park, 2221 Oxford Ave., Mt. Washington

Voices of America Country Music Fest

Enjoy four days of live tunes from Jake Owen, Alabama, Old Dominion, Chris Young, Dan + Shay, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, and 30 of country’s hottest artists at the Voice of America MetroPark stages.

Aug 10–13, Voice of America MetroPark, 7850 Voice of America Park Dr., West Chester Twp.

Great Inland Seafood Festival 2023

We may be landlocked, but we love good seafood. At this free Newport festival, try fish dishes that are fried and beer-battered, grilled, blackened, and downright delicious from Divine 9 Dines, Gabby’s, Big Bamboo’s Caribbean Grill, Alfio’s Buon Cibo, Hammerhead Grill, Indigenous Chef, Captain’s Seafood Market, MADD Mark’s, and Little Taste of Soul.

Aug 10–13, Newport Festival Park, Riverboat Row, Newport

Image courtesy Lloyd Library & Museum

A Foray into Fungi

A new exhibition showcasing our spore-filled ecological counterparts opens Friday at the Lloyd Library with rare books, photographs, dried specimens, and multimedia presentations. See the first published image of the mushroom that inspired Alice in Wonderland, an 1827 French publication with psychedelic illustrations, plus works by avid mycologist and Lloyd Library co-founder Curtis Gates Lloyd, Mazatec shaman María Sabina, and others. Attend Friday’s free opening reception for light refreshments, and stay tuned for mycologist Nik Money and food and science writer Eugenia Bone’s unique programs next month.

Opening reception Aug 11, 5–7 pm; exhibition runs Aug 11 – Nov 18, Lloyd Library & Museum, 917 Plum St., downtown

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

We’ve waited 206 days for pro football to return to Paycor Stadium—and the wait is nearly over. While we’re still a month out from the regular season, the Bengals face the Packers in the Jungle for their first preseason game Friday night.

Aug 11, 7 pm, Paycor Stadium, downtown

Photograph courtesy City Flea

City Flea + Kids Market

The monthly Washington Park market which typically hosts dozens of local artisans and vendors expands this weekend with a market geared toward young entrepreneurs. Fifty kids vendors will be selling their wares around the bandstand while you can find 150 “grown-up” crafters on the lawn.

Aug 12, 10 am – 4 pm, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy of Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Flugtag at Sawyer Point

German for “flying day,” Red Bull Flugtag launches on the Ohio River featuring 40 teams from Cincinnati and around the country pushing their custom crafts through the air and into the water. Judges for the free competition include former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson, three-time Olympic skier Nick Goepper, local drag queen Jessica Dimon, TikToker Cale Saurage, and Cincinnati content creator Chloe Pavlech.

Aug 12, noon, Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, downtown

Fairview Fest at Oddfellows

This neighborhood jam party has grown into a 12-hour live local music and DIY community festival at Oddfellows. Check out 17 live acts, 12 art vendors, and DJs, drink beer, eat pizza, and enjoy general tomfoolery and fun.

Aug 12, 2 pm, Oddfellows Liquor Bar, 2014 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Mount Lookout Music Fest

See local talents Ben Patek, Jamdox, Stone & Snow, and White Lighter at this Saturday music festival at The Redmoor. Plus, find food specials and drink specials from Brain Brew Bourbon, Miller Lite, and High Noon, and bourbon and wine raffles at night.

Aug 12, 4–10 pm, The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph by Hartong Digital Media

Cincinnati Magazine presents On the Rocks

We’ve curated a spirits lover’s paradise at MegaCorp Pavilion with plentiful samples of bourbon, gin, vodka, tequila, and other spirits from craft distillers based here in town and across the globe. What else is on tap? Beer, cocktails, pop-ups from your favorite Cincinnati bars, a high-end bourbon lounge, mini-classes hosted by the top mixologists and culinary artists around, unlimited light bites, games, a Pappy Van Winkle raffle, and more fun all night. Want to score a refreshing discount? Use code CMWEEKEND for an extra 10 percent off your ticket. Cheers!

Aug 13, VIP entry 1 pm, doors open 2–5 pm, MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport