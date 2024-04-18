Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 19-21

IMAGE COURTESY OF KINGS ISLAND

Happy Earth Weekend! Whether you want to spend this beautiful spring weekend outdoors chowing down on some blue ice cream at Kings Island for the first time this season or listening and then re-listening to Taylor Swift’s new album, there will be an event just for you.

Taylor Swift Album Release Party

Swifties have been waiting on pins and needles for Taylor’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to finally come out. At Cartridge Brewing, you’ll be able to celebrate its official release. The Mainevile brewery will be going all out for a full day of complete Taylor Swift immersion. Tortured Poets will be played in full twice, once at noon and once at 6 p.m. There will also be themed foods like the Welcome to New York Cheesecake, themed drinks like Champagne Problems, and all-day Taylor singalongs. Friday, April 19, 11 a.m.- Midnights (Get it? Like the album?), Cartridge Brewing, 1411 Grandin Rd., Maineville

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

What better way to kick off Earth Day weekend then with an environmental film festival? The night of short films with a emphasis on environmental activism is being organized by the Ohio River Foundation as a way to bring film lovers and nature lovers together. Tickets are $30 and include all of the films in the festival, light snacks, a raffle, and a cash bar. Friday, April 19, doors 6 p.m., films start 7:30 p.m., The Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Kings Island Opening Day

It’s the unofficial start of summer. Starting on April 20 you can once again ride roller coaster to your heart’s (or stomach’s) content! You’ll be able to take a ride through the woods on the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, The Beast, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. While the new Camp Snoopy area isn’t open yet, it should be up and running before summer officially beings. Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Napoleon Dynamite Live

Celebrate 4/20 and the 20th anniversary of the cult phenomenon Napoleon Dynamite with your fellow Dynamite-heads and the stars of the film. The night will start will a full screening of the movie followed by a moderated conversation with John Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramierez (Pedro). Tickets start at $35. Tots sold separately. Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W 4th St., Newport

Earth Day Weekend

Get outside to observe Earth Day at Cincinnati Nature Center all weekend long. There will be activities for kids like earth painting and caterpillar games as well as activities for adults like a spring native plant sale, a sunrise hike, and gardening workshops. Check the Nature Center’s website for details about event registration. April 20-22, Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Goat Yoga

If you want exercise with a side of cuteness, this event is for you. Rosedale will have a 45-minute yoga class in their courtyard with one small twist— baby goats. Yogoat Cincinnati will be providing at least four baby goats for an extra element of happiness relaxation as they accompany you in your stretches. Tickets are $25 and include the class and a free post-workout drink. Yoga mats will not be provided. Sunday, April 21, 12-1 p.m., Rosedale, 208 E 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Burlington Antique Show

It’s Burlington’s first antique show of the season. This event at the Boone County Fairgrounds features over 200 vintage and antique vendors for you to shop from. Everything from furniture to clothes to typewriters will be for sale at the gargantuan marketplace. Admission is free for kids under 12, $5 for everyone else, and $10 for people who want early admission at 7 a.m. Parking is also free. Sunday, April 21, 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Rd., Burlington