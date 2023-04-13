Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: April 13–16

See new spins on classic productions, cheer on the Reds at GABP, attend a springtime tasting tour, eat pancakes while viewing works from emerging artists, attend a music and arts showcase, and see monster trucks rolling into Cincinnati this weekend.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Last Chance to See A Chorus Line

The Tony Award-winning musical closes out its run at Playhouse in the Park this weekend. The production, which examines the challenges of putting on a Broadway show, features Cincinnati native Drew Lachey as Zach, the company’s choreographer and director.

April 13–15, Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mt. Adams Cir., Mt. Adams

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Currently, the Reds sit at the bottom of the NL Central, but they’re hoping to reverse their fortunes in this three-game series versus the Phillies, who sit near the bottom of the NL East. Read more about the standout players to watch as the Reds continue their early season campaign.

April 13–15, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Cincy Shakes’s New Twist on As You Like It

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company continues its production of the Bard’s comedy with a ’90s Brit-Pop twist; follow exiled heroine Rosalind’s intrepid (and musical) journey through the Forest of Arden to find friends, love, and unexpected turns. Read more about more local arts productions making old stories new here.

April 13–29, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Spring Has Sprung at Findlay Market

To celebrate the advent of beautiful springtime, Findlay Market offers a tasting tour with the chance to learn more about the historic market and dine on treats from select merchants, including BanaSun smoothies, tea samples from Churchill’s Fine Teas, a goetta, egg, and cheese sandwich from Eckerlin Meats, a fresh salad with Kofinas Olive Oil dressing, and oysters with marinated salmon roe from Sen by Kiki.

April 15, 1–2:30 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Pancakes and Booze Art Show

For the tenth year, Thompson House hosts an art show focused on new and emerging artists from here and around the country. Oh, and there’s all-you-can-eat pancakes, drinks, live DJs, body painting, and body art at this unique exhibition.

April 15, 8 pm – midnight, Thompson House, 24 Third St., Newport

Monster Jam at Heritage Bank Arena

If high-octane action is what you’re after this weekend, Monster Jam trucks are rolling through Cincinnati—leaving only mayhem and vehicular destruction in their wake—at three Heritage Bank Arena shows.

April 15 & 16, Heritage Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, downtown

The Black Pearl Presents Art & Soul

The Black Pearl Experience, a space to celebrate Black LGBTQ culture in Cincinnati, hosts an evening of art, music, food and drink, comedy, and more fun. Atlanta comedian Storme Artiste will bring the laughs, Cleveland artist Lacey Talley will be painting live, DJ Queen Celine and DJ Rah D have the tunes, and Maker’s Mark is bringing the cocktails.

April 16, 5–9 pm, POSH Events, 1905 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine