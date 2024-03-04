Our Cincinnati Weekday Picks March 4-7

PHOTOGRAPH BY ARINAHABICH VIA ADOBE STOCK

It’s finally March. Spring is here (almost) so it’s easier to leave the house and find something fun to do. Want to do something this week? Here’s a list of events around Cincinnati.

Monday March 4

Parent Child Cooking Class: Fried Rice Three Ways

Does your kid want to learn how to cook? Do you want your child to learn how to cook because you’re tired of always doing it? Take them to the Parent Child Cooking Class at The Learning Kitchen. You and your kid will learn how to prepare chicken fried rice, Thai fried rice with shrimp, and pineapple fried rice. Registration is $155 for two people. 6-8 p.m., The Learning Kitchen, 7659 Cox Ln., West Chester

Weekly Stammtisch

Attention all German language speakers and learners: Cincideutsch wants to invite you to their weekly discussion group. Stammtisches are informal group meetings, usually held around one big table. Cincideutsch’s stammtisch is a weekly opportunity to speak German with your fellow Cincinnatians and learn more about German culture. 7-11 p.m., Kantine Biergarten Eatery, 1220 Harrison Ave., West End

Tuesday March 5

Ukulele Workshop

The Covington branch of the Kenton County Public Library is hosting a workshop for ukulele enthusiasts of all ages. You’ll be able to jam with fellow musicians and pick up some new songs and skills to show off. Attendees must bring their own ukuleles but music will be provided. 5-7 p.m., Covington Library, 502 Scott Blvd., Covington

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Youtube musical sensation Scott Bradlee is bringing his Postmodern Jukebox band to Cincinnati for “The ’10’ Tour.” The group is known for covering modern pop songs in different retro genres like Motown and swing with musicians and vocalists specializing in those styles. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $75. 8 p.m., Bogart’s, 2621 Short Vine St., Clifton

Wednesday March 6

Science on Tap: Solar Eclipse with Dean Regas

Everyone’s got eclipse fever and you can catch it too at astronomer Dean Regas’s Science on Tap presentation, “Get Ready for The Greatest Show in the Universe.” You can grab a pint of Urban Artifact’s fresh fruit beer and learn all about solar eclipses and what makes the upcoming eclipse in April so special. You can purchase Eclipse Glasses after the talk. 6:30 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Game Night at the Krohn Conservatory

The Krohn Conservatory is hosting a game night in their spring exhibition, “The Shape of Nature featuring Oscillation.” You’ll play the board game Azul Summer Pavilion and winners will be entered into a drawing to take it home with them. Registration is $20 and includes pizza and lemonade. 6-8:30 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Thursday March 7

Oolong and White Tea Tasting

Join experts at Churchill’s in Hyde Park for a tasting and learning session about oolong and white teas. You’ll learn about the traditional Chinese methods of growing, cultivating, and preparation. Registration is $45 and includes light snacks and a 10% discount on all purchases made during the event. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Churchill’s Fine Teas, 3438 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park

Woodcock Walk at Longbranch Farm and Trails

It’s prime woodcock season and Cincinnati Nature Center wants to teach you about them. You’ll go on a short sunset walk to learn how to spot these birds through quiet observation. This program is intended for adults as there will be required periods of quiet and concentration. Registration is $17 for non-members and $7 for members. 6-7 p.m., Creekside Barn at Longbranch Farm and Trails, 6926 Gaynor Rd., Goshen