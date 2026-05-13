New Renovation on Cincinnati’s Old Filmer’s Row

Photograph by Wow Video Tours

Address: 1628 Central Pkwy., Over-the-Rhine

Listing Price: $1,399,000

When recalling the heyday of Hollywood, thoughts of the Midwest and its importance to the film industry probably don’t come to mind. Yet, surprisingly, cities like Cincinnati were ideal for the less glitzy, though exceedingly important, necessity of film storage. Known as “Filmer’s Row,” this stretch of Central Parkway once housed film exchanges for the biggest names in the business: Universal, Warner Brothers, MGM, and others. Film reels were stored in these warehouses and then rented to movie theaters.

Built in 1941, 1628 Central Pkwy. was the home of Universal Pictures’s film exchange for approximately 25 years. Now, it has been completely reimagined for modern living, with two spacious apartments under one roof. TQL Stadium is mere steps away, while new developments continue down the street, making the Over-the-Rhine location nothing short of envy-inducing.

Photograph by Wow Video Tours

“This distinctive residence showcases unique architecture, flexible living spaces, a private outdoor area, and an exceptional urban location,” says listing agent Jen Drescher.

Inside, the first floor offers a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with a bright, open layout spanning the living room into the kitchen.

The aesthetic leans rustic, with wood planks wrapping the fireplace and refrigerator, while barn doors separate the kitchen from the laundry room. This roughhewn texture balances the sleekness of more modern finishes, like the polished concrete floors, black honeycomb backsplash, and dark countertops.

Photograph by Wow Video Tours

Upstairs, the vibe is decidedly more industrial chic—think open ceiling, exposed duct work, and original brick accent walls offset by high-end appliances and elegantly designed bathrooms. Natural light pours in through large windows.

The kitchen offers generous counter space, with a large island that can seat four. Its most eye-catching feature is a gleaming AGA range that perfectly suits the property’s rich history.