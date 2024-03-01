New Life in North Avondale

3848 Dakota Ave., North Avondale, $1,150,000

Dania Barazi is always up for a challenge. When the local real estate agent decided to take on this sprawling North Avondale property, she did so as both buying and listing agent and then as the general contractor for its renovation. Barazi, the daughter of Syrian immigrants, saw the project as the chance to prove her mettle as a rounded property professional.

Built in 1906, the home passed through the hands of several owners, including Florence Turner, whose adult son, Ted, was already purchasing radio stations and collecting the capital that would allow him to create his media empire, Turner Communications, and eventually, CNN.

But the North Avondale home wasn’t for Ted—it was for his teenage sister, Mary Jane, who was ill with lupus. When Mary Jane died at 17, Florence sold the property to Ursula Hassel, who raised her eight sons in the cavernous seven-bedroom home. While Barazi and her team were renovating, family members of the late owner dropped in regularly—as did North Avondale neighbors who shared fond memories.

“We have been told that 3848 Dakota Avenue was the place to be, especially on the porch and in the warmer months,” says Danielle Silver, marketing coordinator for The Barazi Group. “The community seemed to have loved Ursula, and we loved hearing so many stories about her.”

During the renovation, Barazi kept many of the charming original details that made the home shine through the 20th century, including the intricate woodwork and vintage bathroom tiles, but sprinkled in modern touches, including dusty pink paneling in the dining room, all-new appliances in the kitchen, and contemporary fixtures that make the house feel luxe while paying homage to its celebrated past.

