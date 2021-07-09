New Bikes, Brews, and BBQ Trail Goes East

Clermont County is no stranger to creating trails, but its newest, the Cincy East Bikes, Brews, and BBQ Trail, truly has the makings of a summertime adventure. It features 19 locations along various pathways throughout the county, and trail participants can receive exclusive discounts on delicious brews and barbecue.

“I’m not a biker, but I can drink, brew, and eat barbecue all day long,” says Sarah Gleason, marketing and communications manager at the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “So this trail is for everyone in some capacity.”

Download the digital passport, where you can check at least 15 of the trail locations for the chance to win a “Discover Clermont” bike jersey featuring the trail logo.

If the idea of biking the trails doesn’t get your wheels turning, the food will. You can make a pit stop at one of the four barbecue locations, including Pickles & Bones Barbecue.

“Summertime is prime time for barbecue,” says Josh House, the restaurant’s co-owner and operator. “We provide uniquely authentic barbecue cooked the old-fashioned way—outside with all wood smokers with genuine hospitality.”

With your digital passport, Pickles & Bones throws in a free dessert with the purchase of a sandwich meal or barbecue plate.

The seven brew locations, including Narrow Path Brewing Co. and Streetside Brewery, provide craft beer and ambiance to give you a relaxing break from the trail. If you’re not into the brew scene, Bean & Brew Café in Batavia offers coffee as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Stop in with your digital passport and enjoy $2 to $10 off your Bean & Brew treats.

The trail was designed with COVID-19-safe options so you can enjoy the businesses’ unique offerings without added stress. “You could take a brew and sit on the patio, or you could carry out your barbecue,” Gleason says. “Experience the trail in any capacity that you feel comfortable with.”

Besides providing a safer summer adventure, the trail supports local businesses inside and outside of Clermont County. Most of the businesses are in Clermont, but a few are in Hamilton County. “At the end of the day, a visitor doesn’t see county lines,” Gleason notes. “We want to support all of our local businesses.”

What are the businesses most looking forward to? “More people!” says Dan Lynch, co-founder and CEO of Little Miami Brewing Company. “The trail is a very important part of our business as it brings bikers, hikers, and kayakers to our spot.”

The digital passport gets you 10 percent off merchandise at Little Miami Brewing Company so you can rock evidence of your adventure.

Gleason believes that having the trail in place will have a significant impact for the community beyond the businesses along the way.

“When these people get off their bikes and they stop at these restaurants and breweries and they eat and drink, they are not only taking care of the businesses,” she adds. “They are leaving the tip for their servers, and that server can take that dollar home to their family, and the economic impact just continues to snowball from there.”

Take a look at a map of the Cincy East Bikes, Brews, and BBQ Trail below.