Mid-Century Modern Home for Easy Entertainment in Ft. Thomas

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

Address: 60 Winston Hill Rd., Ft. Thomas

Price: $1,125,000

When he was only 13 years old, Rudy Hermes designed an addition for his family home. His love of architecture began in toddlerhood when he wanted nothing more than to draw buildings on white sandwich bread paper and build structures with blocks. Years later, he would become one of Cincinnati’s most celebrated Mid-Century Modern architects. He’s best known for designing artist Charley Harper’s home in Finneytown. The two collaborated on a spread for 1959 issue of Ford Times Magazine, which showed futuristic, ultra-modern homes in wild locations throughout the U.S., but all had a brand-new Ford parked in front. Hermes designed the imaginative homes and Harper created the backdrops.

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

Throughout his award-winning career, the late architect designed numerous residences, including one showstopper that’s currently for sale: 60 Winston Hill Rd. Built in 1970 by Reed and Gladness Sparks, the couple knew they wanted something unique and contemporary, with plenty of space for entertaining.

“Rudy was the perfect fit for them to be the architect of the home,” recalls their daughter, Sally Muehlenkamp, now 56 years later. “He was very nice and easy to work with. I remember him sitting down with them so many times and talking about the design. I’d be seeing the plans, looking at them, and wondering ‘what in the world is this?’” Muehlenkamp’s family moved into the house the summer before her senior year of high school.

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

To teenage eyes, the blueprints no doubt looked perplexing. Hermes created a home brimming with architectural interest. It was nothing like other homes in the neighborhood. The exterior features crisp lines, varying roof heights, and a front entrance that’s nearly concealed by a sizable porte cochère and strategic landscaping. Once your car has pulled through to the front doors, you’re struck by the phenomenal sense of scale. The porte cochère’s roof is high, yet slanted, so it feels airy but not cavernous. Double entry doors are bordered by enormous, floor-to-ceiling picture windows.

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

Muehlenkamp recalls just how much attention the home received when it was built due to the unique architectural style. “It was very well done and everybody wanted to see it. So many people would drive by, roll their windows down, and say, ‘Wow, that’s very unique, we’d love to see inside it sometime.’”

Stonework from the exterior continues inside. There’s an abundance of textures, but they work together rather than competing for attention. The warmth from wood paneling softens the rugged stone, while an extensive amount of glass allows natural light to stream into every room. With nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, its healthy footprint includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The property has changed hands only three times since its construction, and the previous owners completed significant additions to expand living and entertaining spaces.

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

“The house is spectacular,” says listing agent Kelly Hunt. “If you’re a huge Bengals fan or big Reds fan, the lower level provides this chic entertainment space where you can have several large TVs and watch all the games at once.”

In fact, entertaining is practically embedded in the home’s DNA. House lore—albeit unconfirmed—suggests that Lexington-born George Clooney partied at the house, as he was an acquaintance of Muehlenkamp’s brother.

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

“My mother loved to entertain and she was a very good cook,” Muehlenkamp says. The original kitchen had lime green cabinets without hardware—they simply opened with a touch, which was innovative at the time. Now, the updated kitchen features modern finishes and appliances, like light-toned granite countertops and woodgrain cabinetry, a well-appointed butler’s pantry, and a seamless connection to the main living spaces.

Photograph by Tchapo Long, isight media

There’s a flexibility afforded by the layout, so it can be customized to accommodate family needs, with offices that can be switched to additional bedrooms or workout spaces converted to playrooms, Hunt explains. “The world is your oyster,” she says. “It’s also perfectly set up for multi-generational living.”

While there are bedrooms on the lower level, it’s the rec space that steals the show. Mid-Century Modern lovers, hold on to your hats: there is a conversation pit! And it has a fireplace. Who could ask for anything more?