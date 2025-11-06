Photograph courtesy Miami University

Therapy with horses? Miami University has it! Students can swap the traditional counseling office for a barn where therapy sessions take place alongside horses who seem to know when someone needs a nudge of comfort. Miami is believed to be the only university in the country with an on-campus equine psychotherapy program, a collaboration between the Student Counseling Service and the Equestrian Center, led by director Heather Pinnick and psychologist Jennifer Young. Together, they’ve created a space where brushing, grooming, and simply being with horses become part of the healing process and helping students manage anxiety, grief, and stress in a unique setting.

Photograph courtesy Miami University

The idea for the equine therapy program began with a conversation and a shared love of horses. “There’s just something about being in the barn that makes your day better,” says Pinnick. “Horses are so in tune with non-verbal [cues], [they] trust us as humans,” says Young. Pinnick and Young saw an opportunity to combine Miami’s storied equestrian program with the university’s counseling services. Unlike most colleges that offer equine therapy but make students travel off campus for sessions, Miami’s program happens right on campus. It’s a partnership that turns the barn into a calm, welcoming space. Students who are already working with a therapist and coming to therapy sessions are invited to participate in the program.

Photograph courtesy Miami University

Sessions are with one of four horses: Lola, a gray pony; Ladybug, a gray pony; Fendy, a warmblood; and Gracie, a quarter horse. Young says sessions typically include going into the stable, putting on the horse halter, getting the horse out of the stall, combing their hair, and feeding them a treat, usually from Young’s bag of apples. The combination of a large animal that’s in tune with human emotions and a guided therapy session with a therapist creates a unique experience for the student, helping them feel comforted and get a hit of “good endorphins.” Young says students have shared how much they enjoy the equine therapy program and how it’s helped them feel less stressed and more relaxed. “[Students] say things like ‘I can’t believe you offer this. Let me sign up,’ ” adds Young. “They look forward to it. It’s the highlight of their week—mine, too.”

Photograph courtesy Miami University

In addition to the equine therapy program for existing clients, Pinnick and Young open up the stable a couple times a year for drop-in sessions. Anyone on campus can come and interact with the horses, similar to the way Miami hosts regular dog therapy sessions on campus. Pinnick and Young hope to expand the program to include offering more sessions, new types of therapy, and group opportunities that let more students experience the horses.