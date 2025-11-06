Cincinnati Weekend Picks Nov 7-9

Image by Aaron M. Conway Photography, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet

The holiday season is kicking off so there’s plenty to get up to around the Queen City. Here are just a few activities to choose from.

Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

The Christmas shopping season kicks off at the city’s biggest holiday market. Over 200 vendors will fill the halls of Sharonville Convention Center with any kind of merchandise you can imagine—toys, clothes, decorations, handmade soaps, candles, sweet treats, candles that look like sweet treats, etc. Admission is $14 in advance, $15 day-of, and free for kids ages 12 and under. Fri, Nov 7-Sun, Nov 9, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Germania Society Christkindlmarkt

Join the Cincinnati Germania Society for the region’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market. You’ll be able to sip on a beer or hot mulled wine while shopping from a mix of local vendors and imported artisan pieces from Germany such as hand-blown ornaments, cuckoo clocks, nutcrackers, candle arches, bier steins, and more. Admission is $5 or free for kids 12 and under or active/retired military. Fri, Nov 7-Sun, Nov 9, Germania Society, 3529 W. Kemper Rd., Colerain Twp.

CMC Layers of Exploration Gala

The Cincinnati Museum Center’s annual adults-only fundraising gala is back with a focus on adventure, curiosity, and discovery. All exhibits will be open for attendees to explore in addition to plenty of light bites from local restaurants, special craft cocktails, and exclusive programming. Tickets to this 21+ event start at $250 and all proceeds go to the Museum. Fri, Nov 7, 7 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

The Cincinnati Ballet Presents The Great Gatsby

Cincinnati Ballet presents the North American premiere of this dance adaptation of the 1920s classic novel, The Great Gatsby. Choreographed by Septime Webre, this production will lean into the opulence of the era with extravagant design and feature a jazz-focused score. Fri, Nov 7-Sun, Nov 9, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers Concert

Bill Murray (yes that Bill Murray) is bringing his blues band, the Blood Brothers, with him on a national music tour. Comedian and musician Dave Hill will open the show. Prepare for concert with a unique blend of comedy, charm, and rock music. Tickets start at $31. Fri, Nov 7, 8 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Northside Record Fair

Over 40 vinyl vendors and hundreds of collectors will pack the Heart of Northside for this record fair. There will be two floors and tens of thousands of records of all different genres and eras to choose from as well as music memorabilia, cassettes, CDs, LPs, 7″s, 45s, and plenty more. DJ Brian McCabe will be spinning records of his own all day. Tickets are $5 at the door. Sat, Nov 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Heart of Northside, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Rhinegeist INKED 2025

Com enjoy a pint and get some ink at Rhinegiest’s annual two-day tattoo festival. The beloved Imperial Stout will be re-released for the year, the rare and vintage bottle shop will be open, and you’ll be able to get tattooed in the taproom by artists from some of the city’s best parlors including Lonesome Town, Decorated Body, White Whale, and more. Entry to this 21+ is free and tattoos are first-come, first-serve. Sat, Nov 8-Sun, Nov 9, noon, Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

1800s Harvest Jamboree

Celebrate harvest season the old fashioned way at Shawnee Lookout’s 19th-century jamboree. Attendees will get to learn how food was harvested and prepared, take part in pioneer festivities, throw tomahawks, play games, and taste traditional dishes. Some activities will require a small fee. Sat, Nov 8-Sun, Nov 9, 1-5 p.m., Shawnee Lookout, 2008 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend

Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival

The award-winning wine team at Jungle Jim’s will be showcasing over 400 different vinos from over 100 international wineries at this massive tasting. Attendees will also recieve commemorative wine glasses, appetizers, and a Buyer’s Guide. New for 2025, you’ll be able to order bottles of your favorite wines through the Buyer’s Club at any time during the festival. Tickets are $85 or $40 for non-drinkers. Sat, Nov 8, 6-10 p.m., Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield

The 22nd Annual Benesse Lecture: Chakaia Booker

Internationally renowned sculpture artist Chakaia Booker (best known for her pieces made of recycled materials like Art Climb’s LBD Duty Free) will reflect on her career journey, artistic process, and inspirations in this special lecture at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Tickets are $20 or %4 for students and there will be live ASL interpretation. Sun, Nov 9, 2-3 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park