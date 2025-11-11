Mellotone Beer Project Hits the High Notes

Photograph by Catherine Grace

When Taft’s Ale House closed its doors permanently in late 2023, it left a hole in Over-the-Rhine’s brewpub scene. A year later, Mellotone Beer Project took over the space, bringing west coast brews and a must-try menu for the casual beer drinker. Named after a Duke Ellington song, the restaurant and bar strikes the right note.

Get your meal started with an order of the burrata. Accompanied by grilled sourdough bread from Blue Oven Bakery and hot honey, the creamy cheese is usually served with seasonal fruits (like roasted grapes or peaches) for an extra burst of sweetness. It works as a great bridge between appetizers and the main act. No brewpub menu would be complete without a burger-and-fries combo. Grab the Cowboy Burger, a half-pound of grass-fed bison topped with cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, pickled jalapeño, and housemade BBQ sauce. Add an order of fries with chipotle mayo and you’ll be fueled up and ready to take on whatever adventure awaits you.

Of the main courses, the spaghetti squash stands out. It’s made by roasting the vegetable and then shredding it into strings that resemble the beloved pasta. The “noodles” are tossed in brown butter, lemon, and hazelnut, and placed back into the squash’s shell and topped with pecorino and crispy kale for a sweet, nutty flavor.

And we can’t forget the beer. The top floor hosts the brewpub’s “beer garden,” offering a rotation of IPAs.

Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 650-773