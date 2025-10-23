Meet The Village Bookworm

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

“Wasserman! I did it: I quit my job and went all in on a bookstore!”

This is the text I received, out of the blue, earlier this year from Andrea Kramer, a former colleague from my former life as a financial writer. Like me, Andrea was just happy to have found a writing job, though (also like me) her heart was always elsewhere. An avid reader with a vivid imagination, Andrea’s skills and personality were not meant to be confined to the financial sector.

But opening a bookstore? That’s a bold move. It takes guts and grit—two things Andrea Kramer has in spades. So while Andrea’s text came out of the blue, I wasn’t surprised, really—if anyone could open an independent bookstore in 2025, it was Kramer.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Village Bookworm is located in the heart of historic Mariemont, and despite being a new addition to this beguiling little locale, it feels as though it’s been there for ages—in all the best ways. The signage and front window are adorable and everything about The Village Bookworm is impossibly charming. Well done, Kramer!

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Step inside and you’ll find a space that’s equal parts Lisa Frank and Dr. Seuss. It’s whimsical and wonderful, warm and cozy, inviting and intriguing. I am the type of person who should never be let loose in a book store (or museum gift shop) because I will spend all my money, so I was very grateful to discover lots of used titles. It’s a rare find around here: a bookstore that sells a highly curated selection of both old and new.

Kids who enjoy grabbing a book off the shelves and getting lost in the pages will find lots of comfy seating options, while little ones who are a little “busier” can grab a book off the doll house bookshelf or spin the “Which Book Genre Matches Your Personality” wheel. I’ve never seen anything like this before; my kids love personality quizzes, so this was a fun surprise.

The return to the tangible, brick-and-mortar bookstore isn’t just a passing phase; this is something people my age crave. I call it “postmodern nostalgia”—the return to vinyl and CDs, yes, but also physical places like bookstores and coffeeshops (third spaces, as they’re known).

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Village Bookworm is nothing if not nostalgic, but it’s also firmly anchored in the present. Not only does this bookstore fit with the vibe of Mariemont, but it’s also a welcome addition to Cincinnati’s robust book scene. Because although there are so many wonderful independent bookstores in Cincinnati, there’s no place quite like The Village Bookworm. And here in Cincinnati, we’re always keen to grow our TBR shelves.

The Village Bookworm, 6953 Madisonville Rd., Mariemont