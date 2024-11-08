Have you gotten lost in the college planning, application, and decision process? Miami University is helping ease the complexities through a student-produced blog.

From learning about Miami and campus life to advice in the admissions process and program-specific information, the Meet Miami U blog is a place to learn tips, stories, and insider information about the Miami experience. The best part? Courtney O’Banion, Miami University’s director of marketing, says it’s the authenticity in the content.

Current Miami student interns across multiple majors are the writers. One of the writers is media and communication student Terren Lewis. Lewis says the blog gives a glimpse into life at Miami. “It also highlights resources and opportunities that students might not be aware of,” says Lewis. “Reading about other students’ experiences can be encouraging, especially for those who are new to campus and looking for inspiration.”

Marketing major Natalie Silk says she’s most proud of the post she wrote about finals week. “I never really had to study for tests in high school, so that was something I had to learn when I came to college,” says Silk. “A big thing that I had to learn during my time here at Miami is that my worth is not in my grades and life will go on if I don’t do well. I thought a lot of students at Miami could relate to these things: How to study, where to study, and just anything I wish I knew in my first semester of college.”

Political science and communication double major Natalie Janssen says her favorite post to write was about the beauty of campus. “I identified some of the most iconic spots on campus that showcase beauty in every season,” says Janssen. “I highlighted our sunsets and sunrises because they are truly one-of-a-kind.”

Up next for Janssen is a post about BLINK, one that she turned into multiple media posts, including TikTok and Instagram Reels. “I hadn’t done a project like this alone before and it truly was amazing. The support my bosses and peers gave me was unmatched and truly made me feel like I could do this, and I did,” adds Janssen.

Other topics you can expect to read about on the Meet Miami U blog:

Visit the blog to learn more about the Miami University experience

Whether you want to get the scoop on the college application process or your child is looking to hear more about the student experience, visit the Meet Miami U blog for more information about Miami University.