Meet Cute: Where to Meet People in Cincinnati

ILLUSTRATION BY HEEDAYAH LOCKMAN

FOR THE ATHLETE

Intramural Sports

There’s nothing like competition and team camaraderie to get sparks flying. Cincinnati Sports Leagues has teams for every conceivable sport and game, from basketball to pickleball to euchre, while queer people should check out the LGBTQ+ sports league HotMess Cincinnati. ♥ gocsl.com ♥ hotmesssports.com

FOR THE DANCER

Alice, LoVe, Bloom

Bust a move and mingle with singles as you live out your Saturday Night Fever dreams at these three dance spots. Popular dance club Alice and newly open nightclub LoVe are for anyone and everyone, but if you’re looking to meet queer people, you should boogie on down to Bloom. ♥ Alice, 1432 Main St., Over-the-Rhine,♥ LoVe, 138 W. Fourth St., downtown ♥ Bloom, 1120 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 537-4591

FOR THE LIFELONG SCHOLAR

OLLI Classes

Relive your college glory days and head back to University of Cincinnati for OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) classes. No tests or grades here—just a chance to learn about history, literature, art, technology, music, and more while surrounded by people age 50 and up. Maybe you can start a study group. ♥ 2600 Clifton Ave., Clifton, (513) 556-9186, uc.edu

FOR THE SAPPHICS

Midwestern Lesbian / Black Pearl

It can be tough for WLW people to find each other. Luckily, these two local orgs have you covered. Midwestern Lesbian makes a calendar of local queer events every week, and Black Pearl is a space specifically for Black, brown, and indigenous queer women of color. ♥ @midwestern. lesbian ♥ @blackpearlexperience

FOR THE READER

Bookless Book Club at Mercantile Library

We’ve all done it: You finished a great (or terrible) book but have no one around to rant about it with. At the Mercantile Library’s monthly Bookless Book Club, all attendees do is talk about recent books they’ve read. There’s no commitment and no required reading—just a chance to meet other readers. And it’s totally free. ♥ Mercantile Library, 414 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 621-0717

FOR THE RUNNER

Fleet Feet Events

Running spot Fleet Feet Cincinnati has weekly and monthly events chock full of people passionate about running. One event of note: the popular pub runs. When the weather is warmer, head to Fleet Feet at Fifty West on the first Monday of every month to go for a run. You can compare PRs and share race-day horror stories over beers afterwards. ♥ Fleet Feet, 7667 Wooster Pke., Mariemont, (513) 272-0555

FOR THE TABLETOP FAN

Cerberus Den D&D Nights

Cerberus Den is a game store in Ft. Thomas that hosts D&D nights every Thursday through Sunday. What better way to find love than the romantic art of tabletop RPGs? Campaigns are available to everyone from newbies to level 15 wizards. Let your imagination run wild and meet the paladin/rogue/cleric of your dreams! ♥ Cerberus Den, 20 N. Grand Ave., Suite 100, Ft. Thomas, (859) 962-7565

FOR THE MUSIC FAN

Hi-Fi Cincy

As true audiophiles can attest, the best way to listen to music is on vinyl. That’s why music lovers flock to Hi-Fi Cincy, the only vinyl record bar in the city. Hi-Fi offers musical experiences for everyone with open mic nights, live DJs, karaoke, and curated vinyl jam sessions. Fall in love with a fellow music fan or just fall in love with some new music. ♥ Hi-Fi Cincy, 941 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams, (513) 400-4039

FOR THE SPIRITUAL

The Center for Healing and Integration

Time to deepen your connection with others and yourself. At The Center for Healing and Integration in Delhi, you can connect to the universe with a sound bath, become Reiki certified, and even become a master at manifestation. Who knows? Maybe you’ll manifest love. No matter what, you’ll leave with your soul feeling fulfilled. ♥ The Center for Healing and Integration, 5332 Rapid Run Rd., Delhi Twp., (513) 748-3571

FOR THE DOG LOVER

Washington Park Dog Park

Your dog has always been your best friend, but now it’s time for them to help you find human companionship. At Washington Park’s dog park, city-dwelling dog owners can meet fellow city-dwelling dog owners and bond over their furry friends. You (or your dog) could find The One! ♥ Washington Park Dog Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

FOR THE ART LOVER

Art After Dark at CAM

Cincinnati Art Museum’s monthly Art After Dark event is perfect for both those who love art and those who want to find love through art. Every month, the theme changes based on traveling exhibits, holidays, or artists-in-residence. This after-hours event opens all the galleries (for free!) and provides live entertainment, food, and a bar—it’s basically a perfect date night all in one convenient place. ♥ Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park, (513) 721-2787

FOR THE NATURE LOVER

Cincinnati Hikes

Cincinnati Hikes is an all-inclusive hiking group bringing people together to appreciate nature as a community. The group’s regular meetups explore all the different beautiful trails the area has to offer. You can forge new relationships while you forage your way through the woods. ♥ cincinnatihikes.com, @cincinnati_hikes