Maya’s Bakes Has All the Treats

Kemaya Molden’s journey to business owner began when she was 12 when she attended a camp her godmother organized.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY KEMAYA MOLDEN

“At the end of the program, we had to think of a business and execute,” she remembers. “My brother and mom helped me bake and wrap a bunch of boxed cake mix desserts. We made brochures and paper-thin business cards. That got the ball rolling.”

Today, Molden, 28, owns Maya’s Bakes, which opened late last month as part of Findlay Kitchen, Findlay Market’s incubator program. The pop-up bakery, currently in the storefront space on Elm Street next to Herban Vegans, was recently selected as a Findlay Launch resident.

Molden, whose oldest recollection of baking is from when she received her first Easy Bake around age 6, says during the first year of the pandemic, she was shopping at Trader Joe’s and some of the employees encouraged her to look into getting her products on the store’s shelves. “I realized joining an incubator kitchen was a necessary step,” she explains. “Findlay Kitchen was the right place.”

At Maya’s Bakes, customers can indulge in all of Molden’s best sellers—pink lemonade cookies, pound cake, mini chocolate chip cookies, and red velvet cheesecake cupcakes. She’s also using the shop to roll out new offerings, including the Plain Jane Sundae (inspired by a sundae she used to get at UDF) and mini cakes.

“My favorite part of baking is the experimenting,” she says. “I’m usually looking to create something filled with nostalgia. If someone suggests something and it resonates with me, I’ll try it out.”

Molden’s future plans include opening her own shop, starting an ice cream truck, and expanding her offerings through DashMart (DoorDash’s digital convenience store app).

A month into her residency on Elm Street, the baker has been taking feedback provided so far and applying it to new products.

“It’s so great to see familiar faces, family, friends, and long-time customers,” Molden says. “I’ve received a lot of support, old and new, and it’s all appreciated.”