Silverton’s Major Minor Books & Such Is Here for the Readers

Photograph by Rodney Wilson

Ohio is literate, y’all. According to a September report published in Axios, the state’s numbers for library checkouts per person sit at nearly double the national average. While the article inspired novel headlines and social media posts, news of accelerated reading habits in the Buckeye State shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s visited Major Minor Books & Such in Silverton, which on a recent Sunday was packed wall to wall with passionate readers perusing books, talking books, and being just generally bookish.

Major Minor owner Amber Walker, stationed behind the shop’s counter, is very much the center of this endeavor, and her passion for bookselling and supporting a community of readers is evident. A native of Roselawn, the Walnut Hills High School alum has always been drawn to the written word, describing her adult life as “book adjacent” as she fell deeper in love with published works. “I’ve run several book clubs and have always been a fan of literature,” she says, reporting that, over time, people started asking her for reading recommendations. “It’s a natural progression into owning a bookstore.”

Photograph by Rodney Wilson

So when she became aware of a property across the street from Proud Hound Coffee on Montgomery Road, Walker realized the pairing was too perfect to pass up. “What goes better together than books and coffee?” she laughs. Major Minor celebrated its grand opening in May this year.

An interior designer by trade, Walker eagerly took on the task of creating a welcoming environment inside the diminutive white building, setting plush seating beside thoughtfully stocked bookshelves to establish cozy reading nooks. Two walls in the entry foyer are inscribed with literary quotes written in marker by customers. “Our goal was to create a space that was warm and inviting,” she explains. “Sometimes when you think about going into places that have books, they can feel a little bit sterile. So our goal was to create a space that people wanted to come in, hang out, and stay a while.”

Major Minor features a café area in back with free power and WiFi, an intentional third space where people are encouraged to bring food and/or beverages and work (or just hang out) away from home. Walker has established a community pantry as well to help people fill unmet needs. “Our goal is to make sure we’re supporting the community in a way that makes sense and is accessible to people,” she says. “Our philosophy is very simple—take what you need and leave what you don’t.”

Walker is proud to operate a Black-owned bookstore in Silverton, and Major Minor is well stocked with plenty of BIPOC reading content, but she’s serious about shelving reading material, from children’s books to classics to manga, that appeals to a wide range of readers. “You’ll often hear me say that there’s something here for everyone,” she says. “We do try our best to curate a collection that everybody can take something away from.” There’s also the “and such” for shoppers to peruse, including scented candles, socks, greeting cards, and mugs. “All of those bookish elements you might see in a bookstore.”

Photograph by Rodney Wilson

Major Minor also hosts a number of events aimed at the reading community, from children’s story time to appearances by local authors, and Walker has plans to host musical performances in the near future.

Walker’s love of books infuses the space, and Major Minor’s role in the community of Cincinnati readers is evident. “People are reading and choosing to step away from digital, back to the analog world,” she says. “I think our bookstore has become a community hub. It’s been great to see.”