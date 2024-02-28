Lori Eddleman Makes Traditional Looks Her Own

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

OCCUPATION: Owner, The Cottage Paperie & Gifts



STYLE: Traditional, classic

What type of clothing are you most drawn to?

In the winter, wool and cashmere. The summer is more cotton and linens. Denim year-round.

You call your style traditional and classic. What does that mean to you?

I certainly love to follow trends, but I’m more drawn to pieces that are timeless—investment pieces that can last for years and that you can accessorize in different ways.

What’s your favorite investment piece in your closet?

Probably a pair of shoes or a purse. [I love] a Chloé bag, my Gucci loafers that I wear any time.

What’s your favorite current trend?

I love the layered look—blouses with sweater vests—that a lot of the designers are doing.

How do you like to accessorize your outfits?

I do love jewelry. Roberto Coin is probably my favorite jewelry designer, and I have a few of his pieces. [They’re] classic gold pieces. He does earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces. He works in gold and silver, and it’s pieces that you would find in higher-end jewelry stores. Saks carries it. Neiman Marcus carries it.

It’s easy to look back at high school photos and go, “Ugh, what was I thinking?” Do you have that?

High school for me, that was back in the ’80s. I’m pretty sure anything I would have had on, today I would be like, “What the heck?” Certainly, my style has evolved over time. With every decade, we sort of play to what’s current.

Who’s your style icon?

My favorite designer of all time is Oscar de la Renta. I think even though he has passed, I’ve never seen an Oscar piece that I didn’t think was fabulous. That brand exudes classic, traditional, beautiful, [and] timelessness.