Opening Days for Cincy Summer Ice Cream Favorites

PHOTOGRAPH BY CLAIRE LEFTON

Spring is so close we can nearly taste it. We can also nearly taste our beloved spring and summer treats. Here are the opening dates for some of your local favorite spots. (Disclaimer: If your favorite spot isn’t on here, it’s because I couldn’t find the opening date. These dates are also subject to change.)

Friday March 1

Loveland Dairy Whip

Running since 1955, this beloved creamy whip in Loveland is opening up right away to help you get your soft serve fix as soon as possible. Just down the road from downtown Loveland, this stand is also well known for their ice cream parfaits, frozen chocolate-dipped bananas on a stick, and candy eyes that they’ll pop on any treat you like. 611 W Loveland Ave., #2325, Loveland, (513) 683-0992

Piper’s Ice Cream Bar

This Mainstrasse ice cream window caters to children, adults, and adults who are sugar-addicted children at heart. You can choose among 70 flavors of soft serve with everything from vanilla to jalapeño on offer. Grown ups can treat themselves too with espresso and alcohol options to make the perfect affogato or boozy slush. Plus, all the ice cream is lactose free! 520 W 6th St., Covington, (859) 291-7287

Zip Dip

The west side classic is opening for its 74th season on Friday, March 1. They’re best known for their soft serve and frozen yogurt. Don’t forget to try their signature orange flavor. You’ll know you’re at the right place when you see the iconic neon sign. 4050 Drew Ave., Bridgetown North, (513) 574-6252

Flub’s Ice Cream

Three generations have run this creamy whip with four locations throughout Butler County. They have a constantly rotating selection of flavors (besides the basic chocolate and vanilla) and make sherbets with fresh fruit every day. The main location is in Hamilton, but you can also visit Ross, Fairfield, or Spooky Nook Sports Complex for your Flub’s fix. 981 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, (513) 896-6696

Friday March 8

Mason Whippy Dip

Recently renamed from Tucker’s Whippy Dip, Mason Whippy Dip is still the prime destination for soft serve in the heart of Mason. This suburban creamy whip has a near endless list of milkshake and swirlie flavors to choose from with mix-ins like cereal and fresh fruit. You can also get soft serve with their signature fairy dust topping for a more colorful treat. 127 E Main St., Mason, (513) 459-7966

General Custer’s Golf and Gulp

This combination miniature golf course and creamy whip is a west side staple for outdoor fun. While you can get the typical vanilla and chocolate soft serve, General Custer’s offers 35 special flavors like bubble gum, German chocolate cake, and key lime. A rotating selection of Dole Whips is also available. They regularly offer all-you-can-golf deals for their two 18-hole greens, so check their website to see if you can score one. 3325 Westbourne Dr., Western Hills, (513) 922-9120

Saturday March 9

The Root Beer Stand

Some say budding leaves and buzzing bees are the first signs of spring but every true Cincinnatian knows that the opening day of The Root Beer Stand is the real indicator. This Sharonville soda stand has made their root beer in-house with water from their 280-foot deep well since 1957. The soda is served from the tap into a perfectly frosted mug for you to gulp down while enjoying a foot-long hot dog. Don’t forget to buy an extra gallon to go. 11566 Reading Rd., Sharonville, (513) 769-4349

Saturday March 16

Sprinkles Creamy Whip

This Cleves creamy whip is all about making ice cream as fun as possible. There are over 20 flavors available including Dole Whips. Unique topping options like cheesecake, gummy candy, and popping bubbles are on offer. If you’re looking for something a little more out of the ordinary you can go with a donut ice cream sandwich or waffle chip dippers. 500 N Miami Ave., Cleves, (513) 546-1731

Monday, March 18

Putz’s Creamy Whip

Even if you’re not from the west side, odd are you’re familiar with this iconic west side creamy whip. The Westwood staple has been serving up treats since 1938 when it was run out of old trolley cars. Today they have a proper building where some of the richest and creamiest soft serve in town is made in their 71-year-old Electro-Freeze machine. For a classic Putz’s experience, grab a banana split with a cheese coney. 2673 Putz Pl., Westwood, (513) 681-8668

Monday April 1

Don’s Creamy Whip

Since 1976, Don Vonderhaar (owner of Vonderhaar’s Catering and Vonderhaar’s Market) has been serving up sweets as his own creamy whip. Don’s is known for exceptionally creamy soft serve and Whippers which are cups of ice cream mixed with a candy or topping. You can also get hot food items like hot dogs, burgers, and chili. 1522 Market St., Reading, (513) 554-1969

Thursday April 4

The Cone

You know a creamy whip means business when they’re literally shaped like an ice cream cone. This West Chester favorite has been serving up frozen treats like their famous orange sherbet for over 50 years. Don’t forget to hit up The Cone for your birthday party needs as they make and decorate ice cream cakes and frozen novelty treats. 6855 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, (513) 779-7040

Friday April 5

SnoBug

The mascot of SnoBug, a ladybug with skiing goggles, asks customers “what’s your favorite flavor?” West Side snow cone enthusiasts know this is a serious question when it comes to SnoBug because there are around 85 different flavors to choose from. Are you going to get the classic blue raspberry or go for the more adventurous dill pickle? Perhaps you’ll try both at the same time. 5884 Cheviot Rd., White Oak, (513) 439-2536

Saturday April 6

Cowboy Cones

Mosey on over to the rootinist tootinist ice cream stand in Wyoming. This creamy whip is themed to the school district’s mascot, the Wyoming Cowboys, with a cow-spot paint job on the outside. They have an extensive list of flavors in both soft serve and hand-dipped options as well as sorbet and vegan ice cream. Any cowpoke who need a boost can also get smoothies or power shakes. 508 N Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, (513) 996-0022

Monday April 15

Trailside Ice Shack

After a long ride on the Loveland Bike Trail, there’s no better reward than an icy snow cone. Trailside has over 50 flavors including sugar free and all-natural selections. Additionally, they have hand-dipped ice cream which can be combined with shaved ice to make their signature Volcano. Real fruit smoothies are also available for any thirsty bikers. 230 Railroad Ave., Loveland, (513) 265-2901

Saturday April 20

Kings Island

Is this a cheat? Yes. But don’t tell me one of the highlights of your year isn’t eating that famous blue ice cream before deciding which rollercoaster to conquer next. This is a summer treat so iconic that it has its own mascot. Not many amusement parks can boast that they have a signature food. 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason, (513) 754-5700

Saturday May 11

Paradise Ice

This little hut in Milford can take you to the tropics with their authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice. If you order The Island Way, you get a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with shaved ice (the flavors come from Hawaii) and drizzled with the traditional “snow cap” (a syrup made from sweetened condensed milk.) 1313 OH-131, Milford, (513) 659-2899