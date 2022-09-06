Long Distance Romance Leads to a Cincinnati Art Museum Ceremony

Photograph by Genesis Geiger

While she was in Columbus, Ohio, for a wedding, Samantha Hedges connected with Nate Zellars on Tinder. She didn’t realize until she was back in the Queen City, and the two of them “blew off the connection due to the distance,” Samantha says. But they ended up talking for a month and decided to meet.

Photograph by Genesis Geiger

Two years later—after Nate had moved to Cincinnati—he tried to propose at the exact spot where they first met, but Samantha kept walking because she didn’t see him on one knee. “He proposed the next block over,” she says.

The June 26, 2021, ceremony at the Cincinnati Art Museum garden ended with an especially sweet moment. “The wedding party and immediate families collected after walking back down the aisle after the wedding and we did this big family hug,” Samantha says. “We cheered and cried. It was just special and exciting,” especially since the ceremony had been postponed three times due to the pandemic.

Photograph by Genesis Geiger

One of the couple’s favorite moments from the reception was the Horah, a traditional Jewish wedding dance. It wasn’t just a way to get guests out on the dance floor—it also resulted in memorable photos of the couple’s parents. As the night wore on, guests were treated to ice cream from Graeter’s and a midnight snack courtesy of Skyline Chili.

Photograph by Genesis Geiger

Photography: Genesis Geiger | Venue: Cincinnati Art Museum | Flowers: Petals on Park Avenue | Catering: Cincinnati Art Museum, Skyline Chili, Graeter’s | Transportation: Elegant Excursions | Music: Steve the Greek | Gown: David’s Bridal | Suit: Pursuit | Invitations: The Invited Cincy | Favors: Sip Hip Hooray | Makeup: Ashley Olivia Makeup | Hair: Zephyr Blowout & Salon