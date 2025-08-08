Let Albright Cook: FC Cincinnati (Finally) Bolsters Its Midfield

With MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window closing on August 21, FC Cincinnati supporters and Cincinnati Magazine writers alike have been pining for squad reinforcements.More specifically, the calls have been to aid a depleted midfield unit that may not see the services of tackling extraordinaire Obinna Nwobodo or versatile Yuya Kubo again in 2025.

Nwobodo underwent quadriceps surgery a month ago and will miss multiple months, per a FCC press release. Kubo, most recently battling an ankle ailment, has logged just 24 minutes since May 17. Pavel Bucha, whose rare absences on the pitch seemingly cause the Orange and Blue’s entire structure to collapse, is on pace to lead the club’s outfield players in minutes for the second year in a row. Tah Brian Anunga, acquired over the winter to spell Nwobodo, has taken over as Bucha’s partner and is on pace to tally his highest minutes load since 2019, when he was suiting up for the Charleston Battery in the United Soccer League.

I thought General Manager Chris Albright might wait until closer to August 21 to make his move, using the next two weeks to further gauge Nwobodo’s and Kubo’s availability for the season’s stretch run. Albright instead struck on yesterday, reportedly acquiring Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Gidi from MSK Zilina in the Slovenian first division for $2 million. It remains to be seen if Gidi’s acquisition was related to or separate from Nwobodo’s and Kubo’s absences.

Despite my love for world football/soccer, I can’t say I’ve ever watched the Slovenian first division. (Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital city, is lovely though!) The report noted that the 21-year-old Gidi can “fit with either Nwobodo or Bucha.” I’m fascinated to see how quickly he can get up to speed. Bucha and Anunga could use a few more halves off before the playoffs.

Gidi’s addition to the roster was made possible by Corey Baird’s sale to San Diego, as the Orange and Blue needed to open a roster slot for Gidi. The $50,000 return in General Allocation Money represents a loss for Albright, who inked Baird prior to the 2024 campaign as one of the league’s premier free agents. In the end, he scored just three times in nearly 50 appearances for Cincinnati.

More additions!

Prior to Wednesday’s excitement, FC Cincinnati diehards had to settle for two signings that seemed fine at face value but did not enhance the midfield position: Winger Ender Echenique and French Ligue 2 striker Ayoub Jabbari. Not exactly Christmas morning, eh? Echenique first appeared on FC Cincinnati’s bench in the club’s 3-2 Leagues Cup opener win over Monterrey last week. He logged his first game action in the penalty-kick loss to Juarez Sunday evening.

Jabbari is a 25-year-old who was playing in France’s second division, which would typically raise a “keep your expectations low” flag. He has only 99 appearances since becoming a pro in 2020. At 6-foot-4, Jabbari adds another big body to hold up the ball for Evander, Luca Orellano, and others. Albright touted Jabbari’s physicality and work rate in a team news release, too. He’s another form of insurance in case Denkey, who only recently returned to training, suffers a relapse at any point prior to the playoffs. The Garys’ other backup strikers are injury-prone Sergio Santos and 40-year-old Kei Kamara.

FCC turns 10

Where does the time go? FC Cincinnati will mark its 10th anniversary season with pre- and post-match activities on Sunday evening vs. Charlotte.

Seeing the long-departed names on the post-match Alumni Friendly roster certainly brings back memories for me. Austin Berry, a Cincinnati native, was the club’s first captain. Emmanuel Ledesma was the 2018 United Soccer League MVP, FCC’s last minor league season, and was the club’s first true No. 10. Djiby Fall’s goal lit the flame for Hell Is Real.

I remember attending the club’s first home match at Nippert Stadium with a family friend. Despite a heavy dose of the gross, rainy spring weather that frequents the Queen City, well over 14,000 showed up to witness a Sean Okoli scissor kick and a 2-1 victory.

One trophy run ends

The Leagues Cup represented one of FC Cincinnati’s three paths to a trophy this year. The other two are the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup. The Orange and Blue had to finish in the top four among the 18 MLS sides participating in Leagues Cup in order to advance to the knockout round. The knockout stage begins August 19.

However, the local lads nabbed just four points from three matches, capped by a heavily rotated side losing 2-1 to Chivas de Guadalajara Thursday night. FCC, just a point behind Philly in the Supporters’ Shield standings, resumes MLS play at home Saturday vs. Charlotte.

One last thing

The following transaction is another reminder of why knowing when to say goodbye to your franchise star is such an essential trait for any sporting executive. It can be the difference between your club sustaining success or falling to mediocrity (or worse).

Suddenly nomadic Lucho Acosta is reportedly leaving FC Dallas for Fluminense in Brazil’s first division. If the transfer goes through, he’ll have finished with seven goals, one assist, and 10 yellow cards in 23 appearances with Dallas this season.

Meanwhile, Evander has 29 goal contributions (19 goals, 10 assists) in 29 matches across all competitions for FCC. Let Albright cook!

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.