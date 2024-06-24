Lebanon Stays Golden

Photographs by Lance Adkins

Did you know that Lebanon, Ohio is named after the Middle Eastern country? As the story goes, in 1802, early settlers thought the trees in the town looked like something they’d seen in Lebanon. That’s why Lebanon, Ohio, is called “Cedar City.” Ohio is a far cry from the other Lebanon, but it was quaint enough for Olympia Dukakis and Nicollette Sheridan to film the 2013 film The Christmas Spirit throughout town. Here are some of the town’s highlights.

Oh Suzanna

Many new boutiques have popped up in downtown Lebanon, but Oh Suzanna remains a stalwart. Since 1986, the woman-owned shop has offered high-end jewelry, like Swarovski crystal necklaces, and trendy women’s apparel. It also sells seasonal merchandise. Come here and treat yourself to luxury.

16 S. Broadway St., (513) 932-8246, ohsuzannashop.com

Blume Home

Blume Home sells vintage and handmade home items and also operates a store in Loveland. Peruse the shelves filled with tea towels, succulents, candles, pop-culture cards and stickers (hey, Taylor Swift!), decorative pillows, wine glasses, and jewelry—basically everything one needs to feel comfortable at home. And if you feel inspired, gift your favorite person a Joe Burrow–themed candle.

9 S. Broadway St., (513) 934-7629, facebook.com/blumeshophome

Shady Dame

One of Lebanon’s shops shows its oddball side. The couple who owns Shady Dame named it after “shady” dame Lola Montez, an Irish countess who immigrated to the U.S. and became known for her “spider dance.” The New Age/metaphysical store offers Tarot cards, crystals, incense, chimes, fair trade products, and more “normal” inventory like ’80s-themed T-shirts, silk skirts, and purses. It’s a vibe to behold.

12 S. Broadway, (513) 378-8960, shadydame.com

Broadway Antique Mall

Lebanon has an array of antique shops, including the large Broadway Antique Mall. Browse here to find vintage toys, kitchenware, jewelry, quilts, dolls, Tiffany lamps, furniture, and musical instruments. Occasionally it hosts sales, which means it’s probably a good time to buy that Blue Danube casserole dish or creepy looking doll.

15 S. Broadway, (513) 932-1410

Green Country Market

Green Country Market bills itself as “a modern general store of sorts.” Located next to Lot No. 1 Coffee—drink coffee while shopping your heart out—the Green Country sells artisanal food, bath- and kitchenware, candles, aprons, pantry supplies, seasonal gifts, and inspirational wall signs, because we all need reminders that we got this.

21 E. Main St., (513) 228-2000, facebook.com/GreenCountryMarket

Mulberry St. Books

More than ever, books are important. The women-owned Mulberry St. Books—nestled in Mulberry Plaza, off Broadway—sells secondhand books, including kids’ books and Shakespeare. Take time to browse the shelves while drinking coffee in this cozy shop. The upstairs doubles as an event space, hosting book clubs and Altered Books, a craft class.

46 E. Mulberry St., (513) 934-7934, facebook.com/MulberryStBooks

Jam and Jelly Lady

Since 1995, Sonya Staffan has gone by the moniker The Jam and Jelly Lady. Her storefront sells jams and preserves, including strawberry rhubarb and peach pecan whiskey jams, made from locally grown fruit. She teaches canning boot camp classes in which customers learn how to can their own food.

20 S. Broadway St., (513) 932-8246, jamandjellylady.com