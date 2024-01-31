Lang Thang Whip Lets it Whip

PHOTOGRAPH BY CATHERINE VIOX

With most (if not all) of the area’s traditional creamy whips closed for the season, what are you supposed to do when you’re craving some soft serve during the winter months? Enter Lang Thang Whip. Vietnamese favorite Pho Lang Thang now slings soft serve from its former carryout spot next door—and it’s a little bit of summer in a cone.

If you’re a fan of the restaurant’s Vietnamese iced coffee, the cà phê sua dá flavor is sure to give the jolt of caffeine you’re looking for. In addition, Lang Thang Whip features an interesting rotation of flavors such as green tea and lychee, Thai tea, honey melon, and vegan coconut taro. Add a twist of classic vanilla to your cone (waffle or cake available) and dream of basking in the summer sun.

Lang Thang Whip, 1828 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 376-9177, pholangthang.com