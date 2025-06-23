Kona Ice Upgrades Treat Selection With Smoothies

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Summer’s here and Florence-based shaved ice brand Kona Ice is expanding its product line to help quench your thirst. The new blended smoothies—which come in strawberry, tropical breeze, mango, and strawberry banana—contain three full servings of fruit per cup. With no added sugar, artificial colors, or preservatives, the smoothies are an option for adults who want a more “mature” shaved ice experience.

Two hundred new Kona Ice trucks will hit the road this summer with the smoothies as a new option, and operators of trucks currently on the road will be able to add them as an upgrade feature throughout the year. And with more than 1,900 trucks serving across 49 states, you should be able to find them just about anywhere.